Hurricanes player ratings vs Reds | Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

10:57pm, 11 June 2021

The Hurricanes ended their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman season with a flourish with a 43-14 victory over the Reds but they had a lot to thank referee James Doleman for in Wellington. Tyrel Lomax was lucky to escape a red and the two Reds’ yellow cards were perplexing to say the least. It got as close as 17-14 but the Reds wilted in the last quarter.

Ngani Laumape had an energetic day in his final outing before exiting to France, smashing out the first try and punching out hard-earned metres.

Here are the Hurricanes’ ratings.

1. Xavier Numia – 6/10

Hot and cold game for the loosehead. Given a shellacking at scrum time but ultra useful around the paddock. Underlined his work around the park by swooping in for a turnover and stopping Taniela Tupou in his tracks in the 7th minute. Surely he’d be a world-class league player? Off at 55.

2. Asafo Aumua – 7

Good lineout work this week and Aumua’s throwing looked spot on. The first one of the day set up the Laumape try. Muscular work with a meaty run at 12 minutes where he bumped off Brandon Paenga-Amosa and then put in an offensive tackle on Tupou at 24. Off at 55.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 5

Went down after a nasty knock early and then at 25 went high on Fotuaika for a lucky yellow that has been red so many times before. It was surprising he was impotent against Moeaki Fotuaika at scrum time. Didn’t do his All Black selection chances much good with that performance. Off at 73.

4. James Blackwell – 6.5

Enjoyed the line out work this week, seems to have a better connection with Aumua than Dane Coles and lifters were better. Off at 50.

5. Scott Scrafton – 7

Had a busy night in open play with 16 tackles, the stand out being a boneshaker on Mac Grealy in the 42nd minute and even put in an attacking punt. Won’t get a start at 10 though!

6. Reed Prinsep – 6

Got the kick-off receipt in the 5th minute completely wrong. Keeps his head down and is dependable.

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi – 7

Smashing turnover off Grealy in 9th minute and busy with the ball, 33 metres in 8 carries. Managed to keep his discipline in check and topped the tackle count.

8. Ardie Savea – 6

Ardie got involved with some playmaking and played a good foil a couple of times with some dummy runs distracting the defence. Off at 50, looking a little broken.

9. Cam Roigard – 6.5

Some good work dealing with the untidy ball off an inferior scrum. Seems to have a touch of the old school about him in the way he passes and kicks. Couldn’t clasp the final pass from Goosen at 39 minutes for a try. Would have learnt a lot from Tate McDermott’s performance. Off at 64.

10. Ruben Love – 6.5

You can see that the young tyro is more suited to a position further out than 10 after his lovely ad-libbing in broken play in the 14th minute where he set up Laumape for a potential second try which came unstuck on the grounding. A slicing run after 44 minutes gave him a try and a chance to throw his mum the match ball. Skill-plus at 74 minutes, with a laser 25-metre pass off his backhand.

11. Wes Goosen – 7.5

A very good game at left wing, some good work in the backfield dealing with the Reds’ kicking game. Great tackle in the 18th minute when he stopped Filipo Daugunu in his tracks. Low centre of gravity and jinking running style saw him earn 95 metres off 7 carries. Looks great when on his game.

12. Ngani Laumape – 8

The star was well up for his final outing before heading to France. With his first touch he celebrated a five-pointer after cannoning through like a runaway train, and was unlucky not to get a second in the 14th. Then went a bit quiet but regained his energy in the second half, finishing with 95 metres off 14 carries. Off at 73.

13. Billy Proctor – 6

Another workman-like outing. A nice turnover at 36 minutes and made his best run at 74 minutes where he scythed through down the left.

14. Julian Savea – 6.5

He’s had better games this season but there’s no doubt it’s been a wonderful comeback for the Bus. Good on him for getting in shape and showing his developed game after a sojourn in France. Could Laumape follow his path?

15. Jordie Barrett – 8

Wasn’t the best start for the Tower of Power at 15. Scuffed his first punt and denied a try after a knock-on in the 25th minute. Then around the half-hour mark, he really hit the turbo button with some brutal runs and some sterling ball play for his outsides. Over 100 metres run with ball in hand and some startling play that bounced him back from the disappointment of last weekend.

Reserves:

16. Dane Coles – 7.5

On at 55 and couldn’t stop contain his glee as he went over at the 58 minute after lurking on the wing. Then scored another off a driving maul at 76. Scrum improved the instant he came on as well.

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones – 6

On at 55. Scrum improved massively after his introduction.

18. Ben May – 6

On at 26 after Lomax’s yellow card. Continued the inability to cope with Fotuaika at scrum time. Had a good run or two and lay down in a tackle for Proctor to grab a turnover. On again at 73 for more fun.

19. Liam Mitchell – 6

On at 50. Battled well and added some energy.

20. Devan Flanders – 6

On at 50. Scored a driving maul try at 71 and again the energy gave his team a boost.

21. Luke Campbell – 5.5

On at 64. Some nice distribution.

22. Danny Toala – N/A

On at 73.

23. Salesi Rayasi – N/A

On at 64. Some classy offloading at 74.