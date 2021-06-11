Hurricanes farewell Ngani Laumape with bonus point win over Reds to keep season alive

5:07am, 11 June 2021

The Hurricanes have given star midfielder Ngani Laumape the perfect send-off with a 43-14 thumping of the Queensland Reds in Wellington.

In his final game for the franchise before he departs New Zealand to join Top 14 club Stade Francais, Laumape scored a typically emphatic try in the opening minutes of the game, the first of six tries scored by the Hurricanes throughout the match.

By virtue of scoring four more tries than the Queenslanders, the Hurricanes have rocketed back to the top of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman table, but will need a slew of other results to go their way this weekend in order to stay there.

Hurricanes 43 (Tries to Ngani Laumape, Ruben Love, Dane Coles (2) and Devan Flanders and penalty try; 4 conversions and penalty to Jordie Barrett; yellow card to Tyrel Lomax)

Reds 14 (Tries to Tate McDermott and Brandon Paenga-Amosa; 2 conversions to Bryce Hegarty; yellow card to Hegarty)