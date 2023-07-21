George Ford explains why England players are teasing Marcus Smith

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

2

Ireland players on facing World Cup's so-called Pool of Death

3

'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode

4

'Missed out on £100k insurance payout by 43 seconds'

5

Owen Franks the latest All Black to answer French SOS

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Rugby World Cup stories: Chickens, 'The Terminator' and Ian Rush - How Samoa shocked the world

How donated chickens, a team talk in a castle and a broken fax machine powered Samoa to a stunning Rugby World Cup debut

RugbyPass+ Home

Rugby World Cup News

'The regime has changed in that it’s not as much forced upon you'

Top 14 heavy Samoa side to play additional World Cup warm-up

Stephen Jones: 'Difficult periods are when the best learning takes place.'

Nienaber lays bare Pollard and Kolisi's World Cup selection chances

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Ian Foster on France and Ireland | The Breakdown

The All Blacks coaching group have spent the past few weeks in Europe attending Six Nations matches amongst other tasks. Head coach Ian Foster delivered his verdict on the form of World Cup favourites France and Ireland.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 17 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

Go to comments More News
'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 40 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

George Ford explains why England players are teasing Marcus Smith

By PA
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Ford has revealed that England players teased Marcus Smith about using rumoured interest from Racing 92 as “leverage” to negotiate his new contract at Harlequins. Smith this week ensured he will remain available for Test selection for the foreseeable future by agreeing an extended deal with the 2021 Gallagher Premiership champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

French club Racing, who will be coached by former England boss Stuart Lancaster next season, were reportedly lining up the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Bath-bound Finn Russell. “There has been a fair bit of joking going on,” Ford said of his fellow fly-half.

“Whatever the rumours were about Racing a few weeks ago, everyone was saying, ‘You were always going to stay at Quins, you were just using that as a bit of leverage’.

Video Spacer

England World Cup kit
Video Spacer
England World Cup kit

“I have spoken to him. Obviously, he is delighted to be staying, it’s his club and the influence he has on that team is incredible so I’m sure everyone at Quins will be buzzing for him to stay.

“I can only speak for myself but when you’re English and you want to play for England, you’ve got to play for an English club. It means a lot to play at club level and international level for us all, it’s no different for Marcus.”

Related

What Stuart Lancaster said when asked if he would coach England again

Eight years after getting unceremoniously sacked as England boss following the Rugby World Cup, Stuart Lancaster has suggested that working with his country’s national team is something he would consider doing again in the future.

Read Now

Ford and Smith are currently working together at England’s Surrey training base as part of a 39-man preliminary World Cup squad. Steve Borthwick is fine-tuning plans for the forthcoming tournament in France, with four warm-up matches scheduled next month. The head coach was given less than nine months to prepare for the game’s greatest competition after replacing Eddie Jones on December 19.

While Australia, who subsequently appointed Jones in January, and Wales have also recently changed coach, Ford warned England must be the “fastest-learning team” in order to be up to speed in time for their Pool D opener fixture against Argentina on September 9. Yet the 30-year-old Sale player also believes the situation could prove beneficial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in a unique place in terms of that,” said Ford, who is preparing for his third successive World Cup. “It’s a great opportunity. In terms of the timeframe, we have got to be the quickest and fastest-learning team, it’s just the nature of where we’re at.

“At the previous World Cup, we had four years together and it was quite consistent in terms of squad, coaches et cetera but this is a lot different. I still think there is a massive opportunity here and one that I don’t think is going to hold us back if we get it right. I think it could be a massive positive for us.

“Sometimes, in a funny way, when you’ve got less time to get somewhere, you’ve got less thinking and less messing around to get there. You have just got to go and I think that’ll help us as a team.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Are the All Blacks heading for a repeat of their classic World Cup blunder? Are the All Blacks heading for a repeat of their classic World Cup blunder?
Search