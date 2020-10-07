7:34am, 07 October 2020

Fabien Galthie has kept faith in red-carded prop Mohamed Haouas, naming him in a 31-strong squad for the upcoming series of France Test fixtures which begin against Wales in Paris on October 24.

Haouas was sent-off for fighting in the last France match before rugby’s pandemic shutdown. The French had arrived unbeaten in the 2020 Six Nations when facing Scotland in early March, but the red card for prop Haouas helped tilt the Murrayfield result the way of the Scots.

France will complete their Six Nations with an October 31 home match against Ireland and they will do so with a largely familiar Galthie squad as La Rochelle’s Arthur Retiere is a rare fresh call-up. The winger, who was the top try scorer in last season’s Top 14, benefits from the unavailability of the injured Damian Penaud.

In the centre, Racing’s Olivier Klemenczak also gets as look in as does his club colleague Georges-Henri Colombe. Toulon scrum-half Baptiste Serin is included despite being currently injured.

Sekou Macalou is among the names absent, Galthie opting to go with Selevasio Tolofua.

France will assemble on October 18 and face a six-match programme between then and the December 5 conclusion to the one-off Autumn Nations Cup tournament.

FRANCE SQUAD

Looseheads: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon).

Hookers: Camille Chat (Racing), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse).

Tightheads: Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Georges-Henri Colombe (Racing 92).

Second rws: Bernard Le Roux (Racing), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Killian Géraci (Lyon).

Back rows: François Cros (Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Dylan Crétin (Lyon), Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Selevasio Tolofua (Toulouse), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Bègles).

Scrum-halves: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon).

Out-halves: Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux).

Centres: Virimi Vakatawa (Racing), Gaël Fickou (Stade Français), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Olivier Klemenczak (Racing 92).

Wingers: Vincent Rattez (Montpellier), Teddy Thomas (Racing), Arthur Retière (La Rochelle).

Full-backs: Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).