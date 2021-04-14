6:10am, 14 April 2021

Henry Trinder has said joining Pro D2 leaders Vannes after 13 years with Gloucester was “an opportunity which I couldn’t turn down”. The 31-year-old took to social media this week after his exit was announced, saying he has the opportunity to “experience and contribute to Vannes in France in their push for the Top 14”.

The ambitious French club, who last summer signed Nick Abendanon, sits one point ahead of Perpignan in the automatic promotion spot. The centre also thanked the Gloucester “players, coaches, backroom staff, fans” in his message, saying: “I will always look back at my time with joy and although with setbacks, I count myself to be one of the lucky ones to have been in one place for so many years.”

Trinder made his Gloucester debut in 2008 after coming through their academy, going on to play 172 times and scoring 46 tries. His time at Kingsholm was not without its setbacks as he was dogged by injuries, which perhaps curtailed his international opportunities – although he did represent England against the Barbarians.

“Thank you to all the amazing people I have met throughout my time at Gloucester, players, coaches, backroom staff, fans and of course Shed-heads,” he wrote. “Thank you to the coaches and backroom staff for all the help and support you have shown me over the years.

“To my teammates who are like family to me, it has been a privilege to play alongside you and share in the triumphs and struggles we have been through. I have amazing memories that I will never forget and I’m grateful for the time I have spent with you all past and present!

“To the Glos fans, thank you for your support and honesty over the years. Through the ups and downs, you have not only always been supportive to my family and me but you have also made Kingsholm the most electrifying stadium to play in… it has been an honour to represent an honest city that is full of great people for so long. I will always look back at my time with joy and although with setbacks, I count myself to be one of the lucky ones to have been in one place for so many years.

“Now I have an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down to experience and contribute to RC Vannes in France in their push for the Top 14. I look forward to this experience and am fully committed to the success of the club going forward. I will never forget the love I have for Gloucester and wish the club all the success in the world.”

