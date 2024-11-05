Former Bok boss Allister Coetzee replaced by legend as head of Namibia
Former South Africa coach Allister Coetzee has been replaced as Namibia’s director of rugby by former captain and legend Jacques Burger, according to Namibian outlet Sports Wrap.
Coetzee took charge of Namibia in June 2021, helping them qualify for last year’s World Cup by winning the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup. He was unable to help them secure an elusive first victory at rugby’s showcase, however, as they fell to Uruguay in their final pool match following heavy losses to Italy, the All Blacks and France.
The former Springboks boss was unable to replicate his Rugby Africa Cup success this year though, as Nambia, searching for their seventh title on the bounce, lost to eventual winners Zimbabwe 32-10 in the semi-finals.
The loss to Zimbabwe was Namibia’s second defeat this year, following a 22-37 loss to Portugal in Windhoek in July.
Burger is a hugely popular figure in Namibia and England following his successful spell with Saracens, forging a reputation as one of the hardest tacklers in the game. The former Namibia captain retired from international duty at the end of the 2015 World Cup, and hung up his boots completely the following year.
With Zimbabwe closing the gap on Namibia, as well as Kenya, who Namibia narrowly beat for third place at the Rugby Africa Cup, Burger has a challenge on his hands to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup winners earning qualification. Namibia have qualified for every instalment of the World Cup since 1999.
Sports Wrap also confirmed that Namibia’s coaching team will consist of Chrysander Botha as head coach, who played alongside Burger for the national team. Botha will be assisted by fellow Namibia internationals Jaco Engels, Rohan Kitshoff and David Philander, as well as Sergio de la Harp as strength and conditioning coach.
Still not the best coaching team hopefully it will be better Union must arrange more games for namibia if they want to be competitive in rugby...I am from Namibia and there is alot of politics in rugby as well..This is a great coaching team I hope this team will take Namibian rugby to the next level with the right people we can achieve alot
Maybe a stupid question but why aren't they playing in the Currie Cup?
Could well have been a Springbok if he'd been South African.
I feel a bit sorry for Toetie, but no contest after Burger made himself available.
There is more to this than the articles are saying.
Toetie has been brought back to SA to coach the Eastern Province (Kings).
IHMO, this is a brilliant move to get him coaching the province with the biggest untapped reserve of rugby talent in SA. I expect Rassie & Dave Wessels are somehow behind his move back home to get top quality coaches at the minor unions. Two other appointments were also made, Mat Proudfoot - Leopards & Chean Roux - Boland.