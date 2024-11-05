Former Bok boss Allister Coetzee replaced by legend as head of Namibia

Former South Africa coach Allister Coetzee has been replaced as Namibia’s director of rugby by former captain and legend Jacques Burger, according to Namibian outlet Sports Wrap.

Coetzee took charge of Namibia in June 2021, helping them qualify for last year’s World Cup by winning the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup. He was unable to help them secure an elusive first victory at rugby’s showcase, however, as they fell to Uruguay in their final pool match following heavy losses to Italy, the All Blacks and France.

The former Springboks boss was unable to replicate his Rugby Africa Cup success this year though, as Nambia, searching for their seventh title on the bounce, lost to eventual winners Zimbabwe 32-10 in the semi-finals.

The loss to Zimbabwe was Namibia’s second defeat this year, following a 22-37 loss to Portugal in Windhoek in July.

Burger is a hugely popular figure in Namibia and England following his successful spell with Saracens, forging a reputation as one of the hardest tacklers in the game. The former Namibia captain retired from international duty at the end of the 2015 World Cup, and hung up his boots completely the following year.

With Zimbabwe closing the gap on Namibia, as well as Kenya, who Namibia narrowly beat for third place at the Rugby Africa Cup, Burger has a challenge on his hands to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup winners earning qualification. Namibia have qualified for every instalment of the World Cup since 1999.

Sports Wrap also confirmed that Namibia’s coaching team will consist of Chrysander Botha as head coach, who played alongside Burger for the national team. Botha will be assisted by fellow Namibia internationals Jaco Engels, Rohan Kitshoff and David Philander, as well as Sergio de la Harp as strength and conditioning coach.

