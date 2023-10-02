Select Edition

Rugby World Cup

Erasmus heavily implies Pollard vs Libbok debate is over

By Ian Cameron
Handre Pollard of South Africa looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Tonga at Stade Velodrome on October 01, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has heavily hinted that they have a preferred candidate in the race for the Springbok number ten jersey between Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok.

While Libbok is the incumbent, there have been question marks raised around his kicking off the tee after eleven points went begging in the loss to Ireland.

Against that, returning star Pollard had his first outing at the Rugby World Cup against Tonga and bagged four successful kicks off the tee.

WATCH as Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber explains why his team is not yet guaranteed a place in the World Cup quarterfinals
WATCH as Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber explains why his team is not yet guaranteed a place in the World Cup quarterfinals

Erasmus have heavily implied that they will retain Stormers standoff Libbok as their starting ten, given the way the Springboks play with him pulling the strings at ten.

“Unfortunately for Handre it’s only the one game he has played,” said Erasmus. “Manie had proved himself the way he has played in general play for us. Handre made four kicks and Manie three kicks so we kicked seven out of seven.

“It’s a tough call we will have to make. If we go five-three, maybe both can be in the mix. If we go six-two it’s a possibility, if we go seven-one then things might look a little different.

“Internally, we will only announce team (if in quarter-finals) next Sunday, then as quick as we can in the test match week. On Saturday, after the Scotland v Ireland game we will know exactly who we will play. If we are in first place we play the following Saturday, if second we play the next Sunday so we will have a seven day turnaround.

“But tries also wins games and the way we play is to try and score tries. I really think we have been attacking much better, like the country has asked us to do and the supporters are always wanting us to be more creative and not just have this kicking game.

“Manie brings that to us.”

Erasmus also revealed that Pollard and Libbok may have been working together to make sure the latter better manages his shot-clock management when kicking.

“I won’t take any credit with that. If somebody helped him it would be ‘Stokke’ (Mzwandile Stick, assistant coach). We know it’s a nice talking point and (kicking) wins games. Yes, it true.

“He certainly has worked hard with Handre and maybe it’s Handre who gave him a tip or two. I don’t think the shot clock was ever an issue with him and Manie is a very interesting character when it comes to something like that.

“It doesn’t bother him for the rest of his game and that is something special to have. It would be nice to have him on the park for that general play and if he is on song and fantastic with his kicking, but somebody else who can back him up if he does have a bad day.”

