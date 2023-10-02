Springboks have already selected replacement for Mapimpi

The Springboks have already lined up a replacement for Makazole Mapimpi, who has been ruled out of the rest of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mapimpi fractured his cheek following a collision with Tonga scrumhalf Augustine Pulu in last night’s 49-18 Pool B victory over Tonga.

The Springboks have confirmed they’ve already lined up a replacement, but director of rugby Rassie Erasmus remains lipped about who that replacement is, as he first needs to notify World Rugby.

“We know who we are going to call up to replace him but we first have to notify World Rugby. I’m sorry, I would love to tell you who it is.

“It’s sad that something like that happened. It was an accident. He has a fractured eye socket, a blow-out fracture. His eye is swollen and the cheekbone is also fractured I think. I think he’s out for four to six weeks.

“We will not just miss him as a brilliant rugby player but what he brings to the team. There is a lot of heart, a lot of honesty. He doesn’t say a lot but when he says something everybody listens. He trains hard, communicates beautifully on the field whilst he is really quiet off the field. He never moans if he is not selected and helps the young boys who get selected.

“If we get to the final we will definitely fly him back to join the rest of us here. The same with the other guys who got injuries and went back to South Africa. It’s sad but that’s the game of rugby. Those collisions happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumour is that Lukhanyo Am will be called up for Mapimpi.