Earl explains his post-RWC body transformation and its 'knock-on effects'

No player was on more of a roll for England than Ben Earl after the World Cup last year.

The back row began last summer as a player who had not yet won over England head coach Steve Borthwick, nor his predecessor Eddie Jones. He left France a few weeks later as his country’s standout player at the World Cup.

The 26-year-old’s knee injury therefore came at the most inopportune time in November, as it looked as though it would not only curtail the momentum he had just built on international duty, but it could throw his participation in the Guinness Six Nations into doubt.

Neither was the case though, as he returned ahead of schedule and picked up just where he left off. If his try-scoring player of the match performance against Wales was anything to go by, the No8 may be better than ever, and his injury may have actually helped him.

After England’s 16-14 win over Wales in round two of the Six Nations, the former Gallagher Premiership player of the season opened up on how he used his time off to bulk up, adding two kilograms of lean mass.

“I had that time out injured,” the 27-cap England international said.

“So I had a bit of time to think about what I needed in terms of contributing to this team and me as a player.

“I’m about 2 kilos heavier than I was at the World Cup.

“I put on a bit of lean mass, but not too different.”

This may be the greatest indication that the Saracen is eyed as England’s long-term No8 option, with that extra weight helping his ball carrying.

After initially filling in for Billy Vunipola before the World Cup, Earl has made that No8 jersey his own, which may explain why Borthwick opted to leave out other options such as Zach Mercer and Alfie Barbeary from the Six Nations squad, knowing he has a firmly established option at the back of the scrum, who has in turn tailored his body for the role.

Earl put his extra weight to good use at Twickenham against Warren Gatland’s side, powering over the line from the back of the scrum in the first half and showing that there has been no loss in his trademark acceleration and explosive power with his weight gain.

There is a downside to this, however, as Earl joked that “it has knock-on effects in certain bits in terms of the ability to run at about 79 minutes.”

There were no signs of slowing down late on though, as the loose forward was part of an oppressive English defence that marched Wales back in the final ten minutes to hold on to the win.

Defensive efforts of that nature will be required again for the final three fixtures of the Championship as the challenges get harder and harder, starting with a trip to Edinburgh in round three for the Calcutta Cup, and followed by Ireland at Twickenham and France in Lyon.