11 players that should be fit again for Six Nations Round 3
After two rounds of Guinness Six Nations action, we enter the first fallow week of the tournament, offering players a much-needed chance to rest.
The week off is especially important for injured players, as it provides that extra time to continue to rehab and avoid missing any more game-time.
Those that just missed out on round two, now have two weeks to impress their coaches and show they are ready to play. Here are some players that should be back in contention for round three:
George Martin
The last time George Martin pulled on an England shirt, he was producing a monstrously physical display against South Africa in the World Cup semi-final. He injured his knee in that match though, which kept him out until December. A month later, his club Leicester Tigers confirmed he suffered another “minor knee injury,” which meant he was one of five players called into England’s Six Nations squad for rehabilitation.
After missing the opening two rounds of the Championship, Steve Borthwick said after the Wales match on Saturday: “Hopefully George Martin will be back in the squad and available for selection this week.”
Manu Tuilagi
England’s midfield powerhouse Manu Tuilagi has been out of action since December with a groin injury, and was another member of the quintet of players in the England squad for rehabilitation. Like with Martin, Borthwick said at Twickenham that he hopes to have the Sale Sharks centre back for the Calcutta Cup in Edinburgh in round three. “Hopefully Manu Tuilagi isn’t too far away to be in contention for the next selection,” he said.
Luke Cowan-Dickie
Included in the Six Nations after missing the World Cup with a neck injury, Luke Cowan-Dickie was withdrawn from the squad a week before facing Italy alongside Ollie Lawrence and Oscar Beard. But Borthwick is anticipating the hooker will be in the mix for selection after the fallow week.
He said: “I hope Luke Cowan-Dickie comes into that reckoning for selection as well for the next squad. That’s what I’m aiming towards right now.”
The England head coach did add that these injury updates could change with medical reports this week.
Peter O’Mahony
Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony missed the 36-0 win over Italy with a calf injury having not trained all week. His head coach Andy Farrell said that it “shouldn’t take too long” and expects the 34-year-old to be back in training in preparation for Wales’ visit to the Aviva Stadium in round three.
Tadhg Furlong
Like his captain, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong also missed the week leading into the Italy match, but his coach also expects him to return to training this week.
Blair Kinghorn
Scotland boss Gregor Townsend was dealt a huge blow just before the Championship started when Toulouse fullback Blair Kinghorn was ruled out of the opening two matches.
With an extra week’s rest now, the Scot is expected to return for the Calcutta Cup.
Darcy Graham
Initially named in Townsend’s Six Nations squad, winger Darcy Graham sustained a quad injury soon after. But Scotland confirmed in the build-up to the loss to France that the 26-year-old had returned to training with Edinburgh.
It has since been reported that Graham will be in contention to be selected for the clash with England.
WP Nel
Scotland’s veteran tighthead WP Nel missed the opening two rounds with a neck strain, but returned to Edinburgh training last week alongside Graham, and is also poised to be available for round three.
Sebastian Negri
Italy flanker Sebastian Negri was ruled out of the loss to Ireland after suffering a rib contusion the week before against England in Rome. In an Instagram post after the injury was announced, the back row said he hoped to be “back soon,” and an extra week’s rest now may well be enough to see him fit for the trip to Lille to face France.
With fellow back row Lorenzo Cannone also ruled out against Ireland with a knee injury – with an unknown return date – Italy need Negri’s physicality.
View this post on Instagram
Romain Taofifenua
Lyon lock Romain Taofifenua was a late withdrawal from France’s squad to face Ireland in the opening match of this year’s Championship, paving the way for Posolo Tuilagi to make his debut.
Fabien Galthie confirmed that he had a leg infection after the match, while also confirming he would miss the Scotland clash at Murrayfield. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, Glathie did not rule him out of the Italy match in round three.
The contest at the Decathlon Arena is likely to come too soon for fellow second-rows, Toulouse’s Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament, according to Midi Olympique.
Sam Costelow
Wales fly-half Sam Costelow left the Principality Stadium pitch in the first half of the round one loss to Scotland, and missed the trip to Twickenham in round two.
Wales attack coach Alex King confirmed that the 23-year-old did not suffer a concussion, rather a “neural issue on his neck”.
An injury update is expected this week from Wales, so nothing is confirmed about Costelow’s availability, but the three-week gap between round one and round three may benefit him.
Comments on RugbyPass
Oh dear Colin’s Anthony timmyboy eentwee Your comment are just dumb!! If you look again you will see ford steps to the side and stops, he is still stopped when dyer reaches the ball, dyer runs past the ball then another player Elliot dee arrives Ford having moved to the side is still stood still, he has not begun his approach. At no time does he move in any direction towards the ball. He is stood still. As for time wasting? Another dumb comment! You are entitled to take the full minute, with two men in the bin you would have to be super stupid to take it quickly. As dan bigger said “A master class from ford with the boot in the last 20 minutes won the game. If you want a quicker game speak to welsh front row, they were complicit in messing up virtually every scrum with their usual kidology I never thought despite the chaotic nature of the game that England would lose, wales were going backwards with the ball In the last 10 minutes. Reffell was immense7 Go to comments
Ah give him time. To become such a consummate petulant, tiresome whinger as Sexton developed into takes years to perfect.2 Go to comments
I'm not Scottish and believe Scotland were robber and actually won the match. Love seeing France struggle after having to listen to 2 years of them toting themselves as the best in the game. Never had an issue with French rugby until this world cup watching all the bitter fans booing teams and refs after their knock out. Bunch of whinging babies.1 Go to comments
An interesting article with a lot of well made points. But whilst we all want to see the BIP as much as possible if all that happens whilst it’s in play is just more kick tennis then I'm not sure it would help……the overriding need is for players to become more adventurous the example of Quins was well made with all the players alert to the possibility/probability that they could run from anywhere. Watching England when a player makes a break it seems to be a surprise to the other 14 and consequently support is often missing which IMO can only be because they have a rigid game plan drummed in.34 Go to comments
As an England fan I am glad Ford and Farrell have both been humiliated with their tiresome place kicking. He will hurry up now or be replaced by much better 10s (here’s hoping)!!!7 Go to comments
Ford and Farrell and many other kickers take far, far too long over their kicks. As an England supporter Ford has just been given a kick up the ass, something he sorely needs. He also should learn how to attack and not just kick out of hand.7 Go to comments
The RWC final became boring with the TMO’s taking over. A kick fest just another example of rugby needing to reward tries with a lot more points. The team that scores the most tries should win 99 percent of matches.3 Go to comments
Jack Crowley improved with 50% kick rate? And Casey, who brought nothing to the game? Did the author watch the same game as me?6 Go to comments
Fantastic article Adam, interviews and all. Well done. really good read and I agree with your summation. South Otago and Otago Country must have a good system with super coaches. Yes Browny and Crazy latta from down there. I think Billy Bush also play for Toko and maybe Anton Oliver. I truly hope the AB’s pick local players from local systems instead of poaching from the Pacific island. You have the players do it. Otherwise ABS become the Pacific Lions. I know it is my hobby horse but NZ should pick NZ. I also believe PI would be better of if they could pick their best players. it is a win-win.1 Go to comments
Take the kick . How long does it normally take . Yes . About 40 seconds , so Ford was trying to save 20 seconds . Matt Dawson says Ford should take greater control of the game. Both these from a 90 odd cap player . If you have to point this out then its already useless as it should already be happening . THIS is why England just cannot do any better than average . Watching Ireland , their brand new 10 was just top class . Ford is utterly pedestrian in comparison . Or is it that other teams are plainly better coached. And better selected.7 Go to comments
Michael Cheika’s views ok, Pat Lam’s views maybe, sometimes - Matt Williams’s views - Hell NO. You lost me there. Gatland is also saying more bizarre things these days. Mute button comes out. > As Pat Lam implies, the whole rugby world is waiting: ‘No fear, keep going’. That is not going to happen. Not sure why people have obsessions on fast open style play all the time, everytime. We do have rugby 7s for that. I feel robbed when it takes 20 mins or longer to have the first scrum. I love scrums. that’s why Damian Willemse called for a scrum, because the french wanted kick tennis and were avoiding scrums v boks. I can remember when some teams had better lineout winning percentages so their opposition did not kick the ball out once. Teams adapt. Running from 22 is highly prone to penalty turn over in a kickable zone. I want to see, scrums, lineouts, free kicks, mauls, back line moves, first phase tries, 23 phase tries, no tries, penalties drop goals. I want it all. I don’t care how fast or slow the game is. I like the diversity. A 100 minute+ game with extra time is sweet. There is no silver bullet, there is not one formula. The game keeps evolving year by year, team by team coach by coach, ref by ref. You become good with one approach, like blitz defense, or box kicks and another team will copy, if all copy then you have to evolve again. Who knows flared trousers are back in? You just have to beat the team in front of you, however tactically and strategically possible.34 Go to comments
A much better game than the two boring games yesterday A lot more active6 Go to comments
Casey an 8? You having a laugh?6 Go to comments
Good article Nick. The Premiership is certainly my Northern Hemisphere comp of choice these days - even Sarries play some nice rugby now and how can anyone except a Leicester fan not enjoy watching Northampton. I've been disappointed in the Six Nations so far though, only Ireland is playing good rugby. I wonder whether the French just play too much rugby.34 Go to comments
Puff piece by written by World Rugby to try and deflect from what was a complete collapse in the officiating process at the end. Oh and Ben Smith if you must write about the rules maybe read the rule book. DVM was onside for the interception as the ball was in open play as no ruck had been formed.5 Go to comments
Such a great player. I hope she bounces back quickly.1 Go to comments
What would make this conversation more interesting would be some mention of what the change in law/s should be. Lots of complaining. Not a lot of thinking.3 Go to comments
Very good ratings and analysis. Completely agree with all said. Definitely need to find a couple of good locks. Dino Lamb badly missed. Plus Negri and Cannone. Big job on Quesadas hands. Pinpoint few youngsters and start bringing them through from u20. Young Odiase might be worth bringing into the squad. But doubt they will win a game in this year’s six nations. Wales best chance. They need a settled 15 as well, Carlo Mey looked a good prospect in that position. But they need more experience. I’d be in favour of adding Georgia and Portugal to the six nations. And also have 8 teams in the rugby nations Cup. With a promotion playoff system, so the team trying to get into the 8 nations always earns the right to be there.1 Go to comments
Not sure which 6N Ferris is following. I thought England showed definite improvement. Their defence looked better. Keeping Wales scoreless in the second half tells the story, surely, after shipping tries against Italy in week 1. With France and Ireland’s attacking capabilities, in this years 6N - Englands best chances are focusing on a super stingy defence and a kicker who can slot goals. That’s what it’s going to take for England to beat France and Ireland - not trying to razzle and dazzle on attack. With a young team and new coaches. Thats foolish. England have shown time and again what they can do in knockout games. Treat each of the next games as a knockout game, grind out the win. I think the aggressive rush defence will get under Ireland and France’s skin in particular.3 Go to comments
This law isn’t new, he knows this is the case so it was just stupid on his part.7 Go to comments