Italy lose Sebastian Negri for Ireland clash

Italy will take on Ireland on Sunday in the Guinness Six Nations without one of their most experienced and influential players Sebastian Negri, who has been ruled out of the match with a rib injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a medical report shared on Monday, Italy revealed that the 53-cap flanker suffered a rib contusion against England in their opening match of the Championship in Rome.

If the prospect of going to the Aviva Stadium to face an Ireland side who have just swept aside France in Marseille was already tough for the Azzurri, they will have to do it with a player who has been a staple of their pack in recent years and has become their enforcer.

The 110kg blindside made twelve carries in the 27-24 loss at the Stadio Olimpico, twice as many as the next best in the pack. With him being Italy’s second-most capped player as well, Gonzalo Quesada will have a tough time replacing him against Andy Farrell’s side.

The positive for Italy is that Negri did not suffer a rib fracture, and will the fallow week after round two, they will be hopeful he will be back to face France in Lille in round three. For the time being, he has returned to his club Benetton to rehab the injury.