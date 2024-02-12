Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
29 - 24
FT
16 - 20
FT
16 - 14
FT
36 - 0
FT
Six Nations

'Hasn’t quite got that Sexton aura': How Crowley's growing into role

By PA
Jack Crowley/ PA

Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley is taking the challenge of filling Johnny Sexton’s shoes in his stride and “could go far”, according to team-mate James Lowe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Test rookie Crowley marked his maiden Guinness Six Nations appearance in Dublin with the first senior try of his career to set the defending champions on course for a crushing 36-0 win over Italy.

The 24-year-old, who has never touched down in 45 provincial outings for Munster, was elevated to first-choice number 10 after long-serving talisman Sexton retired following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Video Spacer

Referee Angus Gardner on his unique shadow preparation – Whistleblowers | RPTV

In this snippet from the exclusive Whistleblowers documentary on the lives of referees, Angus Gardner goes through his routine, explaining how he likes to get his mind right for matches. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Referee Angus Gardner on his unique shadow preparation – Whistleblowers | RPTV

In this snippet from the exclusive Whistleblowers documentary on the lives of referees, Angus Gardner goes through his routine, explaining how he likes to get his mind right for matches. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Leinster wing Lowe also starred on Sunday afternoon – claiming the fifth of Ireland’s six tries before being named man of the match – and has been impressed with Crowley’s early impact.

“He’s got a lot of pressure on him, there have been some world-class 10s come before him,” he said.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
6
Tries
0
3
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
168
Carries
79
12
Line Breaks
1
14
Turnovers Lost
16
2
Turnovers Won
4

“He’s taken it in his stride, bossing it around week to week.

“He hasn’t quite got that Sexton aura about him. He hasn’t got the stare down yet. He’s awesome, he’s growing into it.

“He slotted into 15 (after full-back Hugo Keenan was injured) as well, fair play to him, he’s a young man with a good head on his shoulders and he could go far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowley, who has 11 caps, made his full championship debut in Ireland’s statement 38-17 round-one win in France.

For the second successive week, he shrugged off some nervy kicks to produce an assured performance.

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey – one of six players brought into Andy Farrell’s starting XV following success in Marseille – echoed Lowe’s praise of Crowley.

“He’s good, isn’t he? He’s went really well the last couple of games,” said McCloskey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s obviously still learning, he’s a young guy but some of his touches, the way he takes the ball to the line, the way he offloads is something slightly different to what Johnny brought – not that Johnny wasn’t incredible, but it’s a slightly different way of playing.

“Obviously he’s had a couple of mistakes in there and bits and pieces to work on, but you’re going to get that with someone who is 24 years old.

“I thought he was very good and very good last week as well.”

Dan Sheehan’s double and further scores from Jack Conan and Calvin Nash ensured Ireland go into a fallow weekend at the top of the table with maximum points.

Farrell’s side host Wales on February 24 before taking on England and Scotland next month.

“We’d a fair few changes this week and boys who came into the group really put their hands up and showed why they are internationals,” added Lowe.

“We are happy with where we are sitting, it’s a pretty good position to be in.”

Related

Ireland 'like the All Blacks from some years ago' says Italy's head coach

Italy's Argentinian head coach Gonzalo Quesada has compared the current day Ireland side to "the All Blacks of old" after their 36-0 win in Dublin. 

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland branded 'the most difficult match in world rugby'

2

Bizarre kick tennis scenes in Murrayfield could see end of 'Dupont Law'

3

Christian Wade names the Six Nations player best suited to play NFL

4

The Finn Russell verdict on late no-try drama in Murrayfield

5

'I think the images are quite clear': Galthie's take on final call in Scotland-France

6

Paddy Jackson secures future with new club deal

7

Ex-Ireland player no longer 'embarrassed' at winning only one cap

8

Ireland player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Ross Vintcent: 'I was lost, up the creek without a paddle'

The Italy debutant was left adrift during covid, but his riveting journey from Dubai to the Six Nations soon gathered pace.

FEATURE

A French club's 'Moneyball' approach to scouting Tier Two talent

Aurillac is going all-in on emerging nations youngsters - and their plan is working.

FEATURE

Gatland game-plan must play to strengths of class of 2024

Wales look better suited to a game of pace and guile rather than the attritional style of Warren Gatland's first stint in charge.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 3 hours ago
Bizarre kick tennis scenes in Murrayfield could see end of 'Dupont Law'

The RWC final became boring with the TMO’s taking over. A kick fest just another example of rugby needing to reward tries with a lot more points. The team that scores the most tries should win 99 percent of matches.

3 Go to comments
J
Jussy 3 hours ago
Ireland player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Jack Crowley improved with 50% kick rate? And Casey, who brought nothing to the game? Did the author watch the same game as me?

6 Go to comments
R
Rugby 10 hours ago
The highly-touted Gore-product competing to become the Highlanders' next 10

Fantastic article Adam, interviews and all. Well done. really good read and I agree with your summation. South Otago and Otago Country must have a good system with super coaches. Yes Browny and Crazy latta from down there. I think Billy Bush also play for Toko and maybe Anton Oliver. I truly hope the AB’s pick local players from local systems instead of poaching from the Pacific island. You have the players do it. Otherwise ABS become the Pacific Lions. I know it is my hobby horse but NZ should pick NZ. I also believe PI would be better of if they could pick their best players. it is a win-win.

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 12 hours ago
England flyhalf George Ford isn't happy about his charge-down

Take the kick . How long does it normally take . Yes . About 40 seconds , so Ford was trying to save 20 seconds . Matt Dawson says Ford should take greater control of the game. Both these from a 90 odd cap player . If you have to point this out then its already useless as it should already be happening . THIS is why England just cannot do any better than average . Watching Ireland , their brand new 10 was just top class . Ford is utterly pedestrian in comparison . Or is it that other teams are plainly better coached. And better selected.

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 12 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Michael Cheika’s views ok, Pat Lam’s views maybe, sometimes - Matt Williams’s views - Hell NO. You lost me there. Gatland is also saying more bizarre things these days. Mute button comes out. > As Pat Lam implies, the whole rugby world is waiting: ‘No fear, keep going’. That is not going to happen. Not sure why people have obsessions on fast open style play all the time, everytime. We do have rugby 7s for that. I feel robbed when it takes 20 mins or longer to have the first scrum. I love scrums. that’s why Damian Willemse called for a scrum, because the french wanted kick tennis and were avoiding scrums v boks. I can remember when some teams had better lineout winning percentages so their opposition did not kick the ball out once. Teams adapt. Running from 22 is highly prone to penalty turn over in a kickable zone. I want to see, scrums, lineouts, free kicks, mauls, back line moves, first phase tries, 23 phase tries, no tries, penalties drop goals. I want it all. I don’t care how fast or slow the game is. I like the diversity. A 100 minute+ game with extra time is sweet. There is no silver bullet, there is not one formula. The game keeps evolving year by year, team by team coach by coach, ref by ref. You become good with one approach, like blitz defense, or box kicks and another team will copy, if all copy then you have to evolve again. Who knows flared trousers are back in? You just have to beat the team in front of you, however tactically and strategically possible.

33 Go to comments
j
james 12 hours ago
Ireland player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

A much better game than the two boring games yesterday A lot more active

6 Go to comments
T
Turlough 13 hours ago
Ireland player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Casey an 8? You having a laugh?

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 13 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Good article Nick. The Premiership is certainly my Northern Hemisphere comp of choice these days - even Sarries play some nice rugby now and how can anyone except a Leicester fan not enjoy watching Northampton. I've been disappointed in the Six Nations so far though, only Ireland is playing good rugby. I wonder whether the French just play too much rugby.

33 Go to comments
R
Rory 14 hours ago
The five moments that cost Scotland dearly against France

Puff piece by written by World Rugby to try and deflect from what was a complete collapse in the officiating process at the end. Oh and Ben Smith if you must write about the rules maybe read the rule book. DVM was onside for the interception as the ball was in open play as no ruck had been formed.

5 Go to comments
J
Jen 14 hours ago
‘Can I try’: Injured Sarah Hirini refusing to give up on Paris Olympics dream

Such a great player. I hope she bounces back quickly.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 14 hours ago
Bizarre kick tennis scenes in Murrayfield could see end of 'Dupont Law'

What would make this conversation more interesting would be some mention of what the change in law/s should be. Lots of complaining. Not a lot of thinking.

3 Go to comments
M
Michael 15 hours ago
Italy player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Very good ratings and analysis. Completely agree with all said. Definitely need to find a couple of good locks. Dino Lamb badly missed. Plus Negri and Cannone. Big job on Quesadas hands. Pinpoint few youngsters and start bringing them through from u20. Young Odiase might be worth bringing into the squad. But doubt they will win a game in this year’s six nations. Wales best chance. They need a settled 15 as well, Carlo Mey looked a good prospect in that position. But they need more experience. I’d be in favour of adding Georgia and Portugal to the six nations. And also have 8 teams in the rugby nations Cup. With a promotion playoff system, so the team trying to get into the 8 nations always earns the right to be there.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 15 hours ago
‘Low-quality game’: Irish pundit’s brutal summary of England’s win over Wales

Not sure which 6N Ferris is following. I thought England showed definite improvement. Their defence looked better. Keeping Wales scoreless in the second half tells the story, surely, after shipping tries against Italy in week 1. With France and Ireland’s attacking capabilities, in this years 6N - Englands best chances are focusing on a super stingy defence and a kicker who can slot goals. That’s what it’s going to take for England to beat France and Ireland - not trying to razzle and dazzle on attack. With a young team and new coaches. Thats foolish. England have shown time and again what they can do in knockout games. Treat each of the next games as a knockout game, grind out the win. I think the aggressive rush defence will get under Ireland and France’s skin in particular.

3 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 15 hours ago
England flyhalf George Ford isn't happy about his charge-down

This law isn’t new, he knows this is the case so it was just stupid on his part.

4 Go to comments
R
Ross 16 hours ago
Irish pundit slams Wales’ Ioan Lloyd for not being ‘up to it’ after England defeat

Make sure you say “Irish” pundit in there. I am sure if it been a pundit from any other country it would have been just “Pundit slams Wales…”.

6 Go to comments
R
Ross 16 hours ago
Ireland player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

So, do McCloskey and Henderson not qualify for points or something?

6 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 17 hours ago
Ireland branded 'the most difficult match in world rugby'

Based on recent historical evidence, playing NZ at Stade Francais might be harder.

3 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 17 hours ago
England flyhalf George Ford isn't happy about his charge-down

Let me help, George. 1. George Ford insists goalkickers will be compelled to modify their routines after he was the victim of a controversial refereeing decision in England’s victory on Saturday. - Yes. Yes they will. 2. “It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m trying to use the full shot-clock time as we’ve got men in the (sin) bin,” - Read the laws of the game. 3. “You’re at the back of your stance, you have your routine, and if adjusting your feet like that is initiating your run-up then…“ - Don’t adjust your feet at the back of your run-up. Especially after you’d already stood still. For 3 seconds. And then “adjusted”. 4. “Some of us kickers are going to have to stand like statues at the back of our run-up now.“ - Yes. Yes they will. Not “some”. All of them. You’re welcome George.

4 Go to comments
A
Ace 18 hours ago
Irish pundit slams Wales’ Ioan Lloyd for not being ‘up to it’ after England defeat

So what should Gatland do, Hannah? Pull a flyhalf out of his *ss? What a stupid comment.

6 Go to comments
R
Robert 19 hours ago
Irish pundit slams Wales’ Ioan Lloyd for not being ‘up to it’ after England defeat

Irish has beens all over Load of rubbish

6 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Tomos Williams possesses the x-factor to rock Twickenham to its foundations Tomos Williams possesses the x-factor to rock Twickenham to its foundations
Search