7:35pm, 14 August 2020

The story that dominated the airwaves before Super Rugby Aotearoa kicked off was the return of Dan Carter to New Zealand. Carter signed not with the Crusaders, however, but with the Blues. While a hamstring tweak kept the All Blacks centurion out of action for a number of weeks and prevented the first five from debuting against the Hurricanes a month ago, it appears that the cancellation of the final Super Rugby Aotearoa game of the season has now prevented Carter from finally making his Blues debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was always a risk that Carter, who was signed as injury cover for utility back Stephen Perofeta, was never going to take the field for his new side given the presence of Beauden Barrett, Otere Black and even Jack Heighton in the squad. Head coach Leon MacDonald has revealed that the All Blacks legend had a reasonable chance of finally earning his first Blues cap in this weekend’s clash with his old side at Eden Park. Auckland’s reversion to a COVID-inforced lockdown has forced the cancellation of Sunday’s game between Super Rugby Aotearoa’s competition leaders, however.

Although MacDonald didn’t outright state that Carter was set to run out in blue, he indicated that the experienced first five was certainly ready and willing to play.

After bursting onto the scene for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby 2019, the energetic flanker has caught the eye of rugby fans thanks to his ability to get over the ball and run handy support lines.

“The fans would have loved to have seen him play in New Zealand again,” MacDonald told Newshub. “He looked really good but he also offered a lot to us off the park. He was fit and ready to go and a good shot at being there on Sunday.”

Carter has spent the last four years plying his trade in France and Japan, most recently turning out for Wayne Smith’s Kobelco Steelers in the Top League. The former Crusader’s time with the team came to an end earlier this year, however, and Chief Aaron Cruden has taken his spot in the roster.

That leaves a question mark over where Carter will be playing his rugby next year – if he plays professionally at all. MacDonald confirmed that there had been no serious discussions about signing the pivot for next season but talks may develop once lockdown ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite not making an impact on the field for the Blues this year, Carter’s presence and experience have still rubbed off on his teammates, including captain Patrick Tuipulotu.

“He was Patrick’s right-hand man for most of the season and we’ve all seen him grow as a leader and a player, and Dan is a massive part of that,” MacDonald said.

“We know he is a Crusaders man at heart, but to put that aside and join the team is a testament to what a great guy he is.”

When the Blues scored their first win over the Chiefs in Hamilton last month, for the first time since 2011, wing Caleb Clarke indicated that Carter played a large role in helping the young Blues side get the monkey off their backs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know that Dan Carter, in our last training together as a whole squad, he mentioned how our team can do something that no other Blues team has done in a while and I think that meant a lot to everyone,” Clarke told RugbyPass. “And, you know, it’s Dan Carter – when he speaks, you just want to listen to him.”