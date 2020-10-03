9:39am, 03 October 2020

Bristol Bears travel to the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday knowing victory over London Irish could secure a place in the Premiership semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Rugby Pat Lam makes twelve changes for the crunch clash versus London Irish as Bristol, who have already equaled their previous best-ever Premiership points tally of 64 with a game to spare, set their sights on the top four.

Siale Piutau is appointed captain, while Max Malins and Harry Randall return as the half-back partnership.

In the pack, Chris Vui moves to the back row alongside Jake Heenan and Ben Earl, while John Afoa comes into the front row.

Lam includes Mitch Eadie among the replacements, while highly-rated Integrated Academy back rower Fitz Harding could make his debut from the bench.

Bristol Bears team to face London Irish at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday, October 4th (3pm KO):

15. Ioan Lloyd; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Siale Piutau (c), 11. Piers O’Conor; 10. Max Malins, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Jake Woolmore, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. John Afoa, 4. Ed Holmes, 5. Joe Joyce, 6. Chris Vui, 7. Jake Heenan, 8. Ben Earl.

ADVERTISEMENT

System players: 16. Will Capon, 17. Yann Thomas, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Mitch Eadie, 20. Fitz Harding, 21. Andy Uren, 22. Callum Sheedy, 23. Sam Bedlow.

Unavailable: Bryan Byrne (hamstring), Jake Armstrong (ankle), Max Lahiff (calf), Charles Piutau (achilles), Henry Purdy (hamstring).