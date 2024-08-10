Brazil accuse Paraguayan player of 'unacceptable' on-field comments

The Brazilian rugby union (Confederação Brasileira de Rugby Union) has made an official statement following a racist incident happened in an U19 Test Match between Brazil and Paraguay. The Brazilian Curumins defeated Paraguay, but before the match conclusion a racist slur was made by a Paraguayan player. The official statement reads as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Brazilian Rugby Confederation (CBRu) informs that a regrettable a racism incident occurred against one of the athletes of the U19 men’s team during a friendly match held in Paraguay on July 26, 2024.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case and the CBRu reiterates that it vehemently repudiates any manifestation of racist or discriminatory content against any person, regardless of their ethnic origin, race, color, nationality, social class, gender or sexual orientation, especially in the Rugby environment, a sport that stands out for its values of respect, inclusion and fair play.

‘I’m hurt’: Scott Robertson’s sober reaction to Pumas upset | The Rugby Championship ‘I’m hurt’: Scott Robertson’s sober reaction to Pumas upset | The Rugby Championship

“We firmly believe that no form of discrimination should be tolerated. This type of conduct is unacceptable in Rugby, whether in Brazil, South America or anywhere in the world.

“CBRu, together with South America Rugby and all national and regional federations, must come together and adopt appropriate and definitive measures to ensure that regrettable incidents of this nature do not happen again and are reproved in an exemplary manner. It is essential that everyone involved works together to promote a safe, respectful and welcoming environment for all athletes, fans and members of the rugby community.

“We also reinforce our commitment to supporting our athletes and reiterate our commitment to the fight against racism and discrimination in all its forms.”

This isn’t the first time that such an incident has happened as in the last twelve months the Brazilian union has made an additional two other statements regarding racist incidents involving Brazilian teams in international club and national team games.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted by RugbyPass the union didn’t make any further comment.