11:44am, 11 May 2021

Northampton have announced the signing of up-and-coming South African No8 Juarno Augustus, the Stormers forward who featured in last October’s Springbok Green versus Springbok Gold invitational match last October. The 23-year-old will arrive at Franklin’s Gardens in July having made his Currie Cup breakthrough with Western Province in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 6ft 2ins and 116kgs, new club Saints describe him as a “physical No8 built for the Gallagher Premiership, the young battering ram boasting a dynamic and aggressive ball-carrying ability and showing a knack for scoring tries in heavy traffic throughout his promising career so far”.

Speaking ahead of his move, Augustus said: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to join a Northampton club full of pedigree. It’s a club known across the world for its history of success in the Premiership and in Europe and their current squad is clearly filled with talent, so I can’t wait to get to Northampton and get started with the group.

The crazy reaction on the RugbyPass Fanzone to the 2021 Lions squad announcement

“Any South African player wants to test themselves in the northern hemisphere and develop as a player – and I’m no different. I’ve also heard great things about Franklin’s Gardens and the Club’s dedicated supporters, so I hope I can contribute towards some success and silverware for them.”

Named player of the tournament at the 2017 World Rugby U20s Championship in Georgia, he scored in all five Junior Springboks matches and finished with a total of seven tries (the most by any player).

There's a runaway truck coming to Northampton ? Here's a little taster of what to expect from barnstorming No.8, Juarno ‘Trokkie’ Augustus next season. ?? https://t.co/rOs945ynbq pic.twitter.com/DeIJqP2IIF — Northampton Saints ? (@SaintsRugby) May 11, 2021

Northampton boss Chris Boyd added: “We are really excited to be bringing Juarno into our group, as his level of talent is clear to see. Juarno is already big and powerful, and we believe that if he can add the right combination of work rate, skill and game understanding to his CV, he has all the attributes he needs to thrive in European rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At just 23 years old, Juarno still has many years ahead of him to learn his craft and I’m looking forward to seeing his progress within our set-up here at Franklin’s Gardens.”

“I’ll never make peace rugby ended early… but I’m putting all efforts into the NFL – I'm going to make it work" – @heagneyl ??? with the story of how retired rugby player @GreeffLloyd has a shot at making the NFL… if they let him in to America ???

https://t.co/Zc6YaGYnQ2 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 5, 2021