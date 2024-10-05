Another rugby player hospitalised after hiding illness from coach

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White revealed that prop Simphiwe Matanzima ended up in hospital after failing to alert the coaching staff that he was ill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking ahead of their United Rugby Championship Round Three face-off with Irish province Ulster, White said Matanzima suffered from a viral infection that affected his heart.

In a situation eerily similar to Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the Bulls prop failed to inform the coaching staff that he was unwell.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reveals why one of his frontline props ended up in hospital Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reveals why one of his frontline props ended up in hospital

White said that Matanzima might have felt pressure to play through his illness after Wilco Louw withdrew from the team to face Edinburgh last week.

The Bulls boss sounded a warning to other players that being duplicitous about their health could be very dangerous.

“He didn’t tell anybody, he just wanted to play,” White said.

“After the game, when he was sent in by the team doctor, the heart surgeon said he must stay in hospital.

“Instead of him saying to us he’s feeling a bit down, he just went on and played.

“Afterwards he said to the doctor that he was struggling to breathe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In hindsight, I wish he had told the doctor because we would’ve looked after him sooner rather than later.”

White pointed out that they had experience of a player with a heart condition – with Springbok Cornal Hendricks being forced to take a hiatus because coaches and officials did not want to take the risk of playing him.

He eventually overcame the issue and made a comeback.

“When someone mentions a heart issue here, we jump and make sure he is ok.

“The doctor was quite disappointed that he didn’t tell him.

“I don’t want to get melodramatic, but we’ve had prop forwards die at Loftus Versfeld because of heart attacks.

“It just shows how young and naive the youngsters can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He got a bit of a fright and he’s not playing for at least the next two weeks.

“He’s been given the care that he needs and deserves.”