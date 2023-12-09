All Black winger joining South Sydney Rabbitohs for new opportunity

Blues and All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke is taking an unusual path ahead of next season’s Super Rugby Pacific season by linking with the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL club.

The 24-year-old will train with the Rabbitohs in January as he looks to reclaim the form that saw him break into the All Blacks in 2020.

His friendship with NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell is part of the motivation to learn from the other rugby code, with Clarke hopeful the experience will boost his game.

“I’ve always been a Rabbitohs fan and thought, in my time off before I join the Blues campaign, I can look to learn off the NRL boys,” Clarke told Newshub.

“After a year that didn’t go as well as I hoped for, I want to do something different in terms of preparation for 2024.

“Being around an environment with people I look up to and can learn from can bring the edge I want to get and take into this new season.”

Clarke started the first Test of the year for the All Blacks against Los Pumas in Argentina but found himself out of the starting side as Blues teammate Mark Telea cemented himself as a left wing.

Telea’s blistering form was too much for the selectors to ignore and the slippery Blues’ winger was one of the All Blacks’ best.

Clarke did see action in the pool stages, starting against Namibia and featured off the bench against Uruguay.

Since his debut in 2020, Clarke has experimented with a Sevens switch for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but returned with the Blues to continue his career in 15s.