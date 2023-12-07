How to watch the World Schools Festival 2023
It’s here – the World Schools Festival live on Rugby Pass.
We are a day away from seeing some of the world’s best schools try and take the world crown. Each side has experience of winning and knows what it means to beat some top sides, but this December in Thailand may be the biggest test these opponents have ever faced.
All the drama and every moment will be captured live on Rugby Pass, and here is how you can watch and be apart of the tournament from the Pattana Sports Resort in Thailand.
Fans keen to see the event will be able to watch all the live coverage on the RugbyPass YouTube channel.
In 2022, the tournament broke records with over 30 million views from content from the festival. The tournament will look to be just as big this year with top sides from around the world converging on Thailand once again.
The schools in the main competition are…
Cardiff & Vale College (Wales)
Hartpury College (England)
Eton College (England)
St Michael’s College (Ireland)
DR.E.G Jansen (South Africa)
Westlake Boys High School (New Zealand)
Oakdale Landbouskool (South Africa)
Rugby Travel Academy (South Africa)
All Games are Live Streamed on the RugbyPass YouTube channel.
