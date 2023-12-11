Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity

The No 9 jersey is primed for a new era in New Zealand, one without the services of all-time great Aaron Smith.

Cortez Ratima is one of the leading names in the race for first-time All Blacks honours in 2024 and is set to inherit the starting Chiefs job from Brad Weber, who has taken up a contract in France.

Ratima will face stiff competition with each of New Zealand’s Super Rugby squads boasting potential or established All Blacks talent at his position, but where Ratima owns the upper hand is his relationship with his Chiefs halves partner, Damian Mckenzie.

Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is a firm believer in selecting for team chemistry as much as individual talent. Only time will tell how that influences All Blacks selection, but Ratima knows being the yin to McKenzie’s yang is easier said than done.

“I remember Brad (Weber) said in an interview that he had played with him (McKenzie) for eight or 10 years and he still didn’t know what Damian was going to do,” he was quoted saying for the Chiefs website. “You just adapt and try to react to whatever he calls because he makes the magic happen.”

The youngster can’t get too far ahead of himself though, currently dealing with a high ankle sprain that has him sidelined from most of preseason training.

“I’ve just been trying to get that right, and the body right, for pre-season training. They’re an annoying type of injury, I couldn’t get out and do any running. I’ve been stuck on the bike for the last eight weeks. It’s been good to start running again.”

Should he take too long to return, offering a playing opportunity to talented teammates in Xavier Roe and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi may well see the race for the starting job in Hamilton heat up even further. That’s not a concern Ratima will burden himself with.

“I’m looking forward to the year, putting my best foot forward and competing at training, and let the coaches do their job.”

With eyes on the All Blacks, Ratima will lean on his various international experiences with the New Zealand Under-20s, the New Zealand M?ori Under-20s and the New Zealand Secondary Schools Sevens as well as of course the All Blacks XV, with whom he the UK in 2022.

“It was my first time going away with a New Zealand side, and I enjoyed being around the high-performance players to learn from them. Being around TJ [Perenara] and Cam [Roigard] was there as well, it was awesome to be in that environment and get a taste of what it is like.”

Perenara now offers All Blacks selectors the only real option for international experience at the halfback position. Elsewhere, Roigard, Finlay Christie and Folau Fakatava each have a few caps to their names while Ratima joins Crusaders youngster Noah Hotham in hoping for a maiden call-up in 2024.

Whoever steps up to the plate, the Chiefs prodigy is ready for whatever competition comes his way.

“I’m sure they’re ready to go and rearing to get the opportunity to play good minutes.”