WATCH: Cheslin Kolbe not at wing but debut in Japan goes as expected

Cheslin Kolbe made his full Japan League One debut for Suntory Sungoliath on Sunday, contributing to a 52-26 away win over Bernard Foley’s Kubota Spears.

Having already had a run out in a pre-season game, Kolbe looked at home amongst his teammates, that include All Blacks captain Sam Cane and South African born Japan star, Kotaro Matsushima.

Suntory came out firing, dominating the first half to take a 35-7 into the halftime break.

Playing at fullback against the reigning champion Kubota Spears, he kicked well out of hand, was solid under the high ball, stood up defensively and looked dangerous throughout with a number of trademark sniping breaks.

He also nearly picked up another charge down, this time from a Foley kick at posts.

His overall performance lead to him picking up the man of the match award.

Elsewhere, it was much closer between Toyota Verblitz and Black Rams on Saturday.

The fixture produced just three tries, and only three points in the second half, as All Black recruits Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith tasted victory on debut for Verblitz, who prevailed 15-8.

World Cup winner Kwagga Smith’s try was not enough as Blue Revs went down 30-43 to Brave Lupus.

Just like Smith, six weeks ago Faf de Klerk and Jesse Kriel were celebrating being crowned as world champions for a second time.

However, the Springbok pair were left licking their wounds on Sunday, after South African teammate Damien de Allende’s Wild Knights brought them, and their Eagles colleagues, back to earth with a thud after a 53-12 trampling.

The season may be just a weekend old, but it’s only taken 80 minutes to underline to last season’s semifinalists just how tough it will be to reach the playoffs again.

– additional reporting by Rugby365

First run out with the brothers. Thank you for all the support today and all the messages. Special one 🟡⚫️🦍 pic.twitter.com/TYx9XL686f — Cheslin Kolbe (@CheslinKolbe) December 10, 2023