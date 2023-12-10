Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan

Eddie Jones is poised to make a return as the head coach of Japan, a position he previously held until 2015, despite vehemently denying reports of an interview for the role during his tenure as Wallabies coach at the Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports from Japan suggest that Jones, who had been repeatedly linked with the position, will officially be announced as the head coach. Jones is now set to take the reins once again, pending clearance by the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) board on December 13. He will almost certainly be contracted through the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Jones had repeatedly denied reports in the Sydney Morning Herald that he had interviewed for the role despite having been contracted with Rugby Australia through to 2027 on a A$4.5m (£2.35m) deal.

WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld

The former England coach’s departure just nine months into a five-year contract came as no surprise after a disastrous Rugby World Cup with the Wallabies, where the two-time champions failed to make it out of the pool stages despite what many viewed as a favourable draw.

Jones had also been shortlisted for the head coaching position with Georgia, competing with illustrious figures like former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and ex-England assistant coach Richard Cockerill. However, the latter has reportedly emerged victorious in securing the role with the Lelos.

Related French media report massive plot twist in Henry Arundell contract saga In a surprising twist to the transfer saga surrounding English star Henry Arundell, French media reports suggest that the 21-year-old winger has opted to extend his contract with Racing 92 for an additional two seasons, spurning a potential move back to the Gallagher Premiership. Read Now

Jones was reappointed Australia head coach in January 2023, just one month after the Rugby Football Union sacked him for a poor run of results in which England had won just five of 12 Tests in 2022.

He led England to three Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam in 2016, and also to the final of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones’ return to Australia, for whom he coached between 2001 and 2005 and led them to the 2003 World Cup final in which they were beaten by England, quickly turned sour.

The Wallabies won two of nine Tests this year, against minnows Georgia and Portugal, and suffered respective 22-15 and 40-6 World Cup defeats to Fiji and Wales.

Australia’s 12.5 per cent win rate in Jones’s second stint as Wallabies coach is the least successful in their history.

In an additional twist, the Sponichi sports website reported that recently departed Wallabies general manager Chris Webb may potentially join Jones’ coaching staff in Japan. Webb, a longstanding colleague of Jones dating back to the early 2000s with the Wallabies, is no stranger to Japanese rugby, having worked extensively in the country. Currently serving as a consultant with Toshiba, Webb’s potential involvement adds another layer of intrigue to Jones’ coaching setup.

ADVERTISEMENT

additional reporting PA