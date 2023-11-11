Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on the perception of empty stadiums

Jacques Nienaber discusses the differences between stadium sizes in Ireland and South Africa

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 31 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 31 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

Furious Jake White unleashes scathing rebuke on Bulls fans amidst Owen Farrell controversy

By Jan De Koning
Saracens' Owen Farrell during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Saracens at The Stoop on November 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Saracens’ Director of Rugby Mark McCall declined to get dragged into the subject, but his Bulls counterpart Jake White did not hold back in his condemnation of the Loftus Versfeld ‘boo boys’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulls overpowered three-time champions Saracens 27-16 in their opening Champions Cup outing in Pretoria on Saturday – with flyhalf Johan Goosen contributing 12 points with the boot.

He converted the tries of centre David Kriel, lock Janko Swanepoel and wing Canan Moodie, also slotting two penalties.

In response, Sarries captain Owen Farrell kicked two penalties, while fullback Alex Goode and second row Maro Itoje scored tries.

Things only got harder for the travelling side – No.8 Billy Vunipola was red-carded for a vicious shoulder charge at a ruck, while fullback Alex Goode (late tackle) and lock Maro Itoje (slapping the ball down) were issued with yellow cards.

The Bulls will now face Lyon away from home in their second match, with Saracens hosting Connacht.

In his post-match reaction, White made a point of calling out the ugly nature of some of the Loftus fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell has been frequently booed by opposition fans in recent weeks, especially during the World Cup with England, and announced a break from the international game for his mental well-being which will rule him out of the Six Nations.

This was his first game since that announcement and the South African fans booed Farrell after a missed drop-goal and when lining up a conversion towards the end of the game.

“I have nothing to say about that,” McCall responded to a question about the fans.

White, after being asked about the game and his team’s impressive win, made a point of taking a swipe at the fans.

“I am apologising for all the booing of Owen Farrell,” an indignant White said. “It is not who we [the Bulls] are,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

McCall refuses to comment on Bulls fans’ treatment of Owen Farrell

Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall refused to comment on Bulls fans booing visiting captain Owen Farrell when he was kicking at goal in his side’s Champions Cup defeat.

Read Now

He suggested people have ‘jumped on the Owen Farrell hate bandwagon’ and there is no reason for the animosity towards the Saracens captain.

“I don’t understand all the negativity,” White said, adding: “He is an unbelievable player.

“What he has achieved in England is phenomenal.

“I am disappointed [about the booing]. I wanted the people to enjoy the fact that they get to see him play.

“You equate that to watching Tiger Woods play golf and [Michael] Jordan playing basketball. I must apologise, because it [booing] is not really who we are.

“We will address that,” he said of the boo boys.

He said he was happy with the win against such a powerful team as Saracens.

McCall admitted his side had been up against it at altitude in Pretoria, with the red and yellow cards costing them.

“When you are losing collisions and under pressure then sometimes that lack of discipline happens,” the Sarries boss said.

“I thought Alex Goode was unlucky to be honest, I didn’t agree with that decision.

“Billy was trying to be urgent and clear out from a line-out and got it wrong. These things happen sometimes.

“I’m pleased we fought back hard in the second half but disappointed with the first half.”

Related

Lancaster: The Russell-like threat Racing face versus Marcus Smith

Smith’s Harlequins are in Paris nine days after they smashed Gallagher Premiership leaders Sale in London.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE ‘Winning is a daily process. It takes time’ – Marco Bortolami on the rise of Benetton ‘Winning is a daily process. It takes time’ – Marco Bortolami on the rise of Benetton
Search