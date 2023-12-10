Lancaster: The Russell-like threat Racing face versus Marcus Smith

Former England boss Stuart Lancaster has given his verdict on the threat posed on Sunday to Top 14 leaders Racing 92 when they entertain Marcus Smith in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup.

Smith’s Harlequins are in Paris nine days after they smashed Gallagher Premiership leaders Sale in London and Lancaster, who is six months into his new role at Racing after seven years assisting Leinster, knows his French team have their work cut out to curb the influence of the visiting out-half.

Asked what challenges Smith will present to Racing, Lancaster quipped: “A lot, a lot because he has got good footwork, has got very good vision, has got a great kicking game and he is quick.

“When you look at the try he created against Sale, it was a split-second moment and suddenly he is through the line and it’s an offload and it’s a try, so he has multiple threats.

“The pace, the footwork, the ability to scan and see space sets him apart. It’s a bit like when you are trying to set up your defence against Finn Russell, who is similar in that regard in the way he has got the ability to take on the line.

“Sometimes he will play behind the line, sometimes he will take on the line – you don’t know exactly when it is going to happen so you have got to make sure defensively, without giving away the Racing game plan for Marcus Smith, you are aware to not give him what he wants.

“He wants to see opportunities, good spaces that he can attack, but it’s easier said than done because he is very, very good at changing direction and taking opportunities, so defence for us will be key, staying connected in defence, making sure we don’t offer easy outs to him. At the Arena, that will be easier said than done, but we will give it a crack.”

Racing have won six of their nine Top 14 matches this season under Lancaster. Four of those victories have come at home but the ex-England 2015 Rugby World Cup head coach knows Harlequins won’t be daunted by their trip to Paris as they came within a whisker of getting a result there just last January when the teams last met in a match that finished 30-29.

“Harlequins played Racing twice last year; one was at The Stoop in the pouring rain, and the second one at the Paris La Defense Arena and it came down to the wire. Racing ended with 13 players and just hanging on.

“Knowing all the coaches and most of the players at Harlequins, they will be absolutely relishing the chance to come and play in a stadium where there is no wind and no rain guaranteed.

“Racing play a similar style of rugby so pitching two attack-minded teams together, you couldn’t wish for a better fixture. Danny Wilson is doing a great job (at Harlequins). I know Danny pretty well and you could see his influence in the Sale game, how they managed the game in difficult conditions, beat a very good team convincingly.

“I have been impressed with them this season every time I have watched them. The key players like Danny (Care), Marcus Smith, (Alex) Dombrandt, (Andre) Esterhuizen, the back three are all playing well. The front row is strong, Joe Launchbury has added his experience and value.

“Across the board, they have got my full respect, where they always would have done, but I have made sure the players understand – and they know that from last year anyway. Racing are keen to do well. I played against Racing last year with Leinster in the pool stages, so they are motivated but very respectful of the challenge Quins will throw.

“They have still got that DNA inside them and a pairing of half-backs that just want to play rugby. Quins, on their attacking day, are as good as any team in the Premiership, for sure. Racing need to be at their best, and at our best defensively. We need to make sure that we are on point defensively because it’s no good scoring four (tries) and conceding four.”