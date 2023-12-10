Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Answering your most asked rugby questions | Ben Curry

RugbyPass was lucky enough to speak to Sale Sharks and England rugby star Ben Curry as he answered all your rugby questions from social media.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 32 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 32 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

Lancaster: The Russell-like threat Racing face versus Marcus Smith

By Liam Heagney
Marcus Smith celebrates versus Sale (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Former England boss Stuart Lancaster has given his verdict on the threat posed on Sunday to Top 14 leaders Racing 92 when they entertain Marcus Smith in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith’s Harlequins are in Paris nine days after they smashed Gallagher Premiership leaders Sale in London and Lancaster, who is six months into his new role at Racing after seven years assisting Leinster, knows his French team have their work cut out to curb the influence of the visiting out-half.

Asked what challenges Smith will present to Racing, Lancaster quipped: “A lot, a lot because he has got good footwork, has got very good vision, has got a great kicking game and he is quick.

Video Spacer

Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions
Video Spacer
Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions

“When you look at the try he created against Sale, it was a split-second moment and suddenly he is through the line and it’s an offload and it’s a try, so he has multiple threats.

“The pace, the footwork, the ability to scan and see space sets him apart. It’s a bit like when you are trying to set up your defence against Finn Russell, who is similar in that regard in the way he has got the ability to take on the line.

Related

'I've found the players keen on new ideas, not felt any push back'

Lancaster has got off to an encouraging start, Racing leading the Top 14 heading into its short pause to accommodate two rounds of Champions Cup rugby.

Read Now

“Sometimes he will play behind the line, sometimes he will take on the line – you don’t know exactly when it is going to happen so you have got to make sure defensively, without giving away the Racing game plan for Marcus Smith, you are aware to not give him what he wants.

“He wants to see opportunities, good spaces that he can attack, but it’s easier said than done because he is very, very good at changing direction and taking opportunities, so defence for us will be key, staying connected in defence, making sure we don’t offer easy outs to him. At the Arena, that will be easier said than done, but we will give it a crack.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing have won six of their nine Top 14 matches this season under Lancaster. Four of those victories have come at home but the ex-England 2015 Rugby World  Cup head coach knows Harlequins won’t be daunted by their trip to Paris as they came within a whisker of getting a result there just last January when the teams last met in a match that finished 30-29.

“Harlequins played Racing twice last year; one was at The Stoop in the pouring rain, and the second one at the Paris La Defense Arena and it came down to the wire. Racing ended with 13 players and just hanging on.

“Knowing all the coaches and most of the players at Harlequins, they will be absolutely relishing the chance to come and play in a stadium where there is no wind and no rain guaranteed.

“Racing play a similar style of rugby so pitching two attack-minded teams together, you couldn’t wish for a better fixture. Danny Wilson is doing a great job (at Harlequins). I know Danny pretty well and you could see his influence in the Sale game, how they managed the game in difficult conditions, beat a very good team convincingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been impressed with them this season every time I have watched them. The key players like Danny (Care), Marcus Smith, (Alex) Dombrandt, (Andre) Esterhuizen, the back three are all playing well. The front row is strong, Joe Launchbury has added his experience and value.

“Across the board, they have got my full respect, where they always would have done, but I have made sure the players understand – and they know that from last year anyway. Racing are keen to do well. I played against Racing last year with Leinster in the pool stages, so they are motivated but very respectful of the challenge Quins will throw.

“They have still got that DNA inside them and a pairing of half-backs that just want to play rugby. Quins, on their attacking day, are as good as any team in the Premiership, for sure. Racing need to be at their best, and at our best defensively. We need to make sure that we are on point defensively because it’s no good scoring four (tries) and conceding four.”

Related

Will Evans: 'The stats don’t back it up when they say it is dangerous'

Intriguing is the candid admission to RugbyPass by the London club’s Will Evans that he used to beat himself up about seeing his peers from the 2016 World Cup-winning U20s going on to strut their stuff at Test level.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Theo Dan: 'Whenever someone tells me how well I’m doing I still can’t quite take it in' Theo Dan: 'Whenever someone tells me how well I’m doing I still can’t quite take it in'
Search