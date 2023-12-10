French media report massive plot twist in Henry Arundell contract saga

In a surprising twist to the transfer saga surrounding English star Henry Arundell, French media reports suggest that the 21-year-old winger has opted to extend his contract with Racing 92 for an additional two seasons, spurning a potential move back to the Gallagher Premiership.

Arundell’s initial arrival at Racing 92 came on the heels of London Irish’s collapse, raising speculation that he would secure a hybrid RFU contract contingent on his return to an English club rugby.

However, reports this weekend indicate that Arundell has chosen to prolong his stay in Hauts-de-Seine, a decision that could see him don the Racing 92 jersey for another two seasons.

With Gallagher Premiership sides labouring under a comparably small salary cap in comparison to the Top 14 and just one marquee player, it is unlikely any Premiership side would be able to compete with Racing 92, unless the package was augmented by a mooted RFU hybrid contract top-up.

However, it’s been suggested that England head coach Steve Borthwick and the RFU had given Arundell an ultimatum: return to the Gallagher Premiership next season or miss out on England 2024 Six Nations.

Arundell’s decision to extend his Racing 92 contract despite interest from English clubs – with Bath the apparent front-runner – could signal he’s prepared to forego an immediate return to Test rugby with England.

The winger was limited to a modest amount of game time at the Rugby World Cup for England under Borthwick, despite question marks being raised around the performances of an ageing Johnny May. It had also been rumoured that a spat with England captain Owen Farrell during a training session had played a part in Arundell’s apparent selection snubbing during the tournament.

Arundell, who has already notched up an impressive four tries in just three Top 14 matches since joining Racing 92 last summer, has expressed his admiration for French rugby, lauding the Top 14 as the “best championship in the world” in a recent interview.