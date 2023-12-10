Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Ireland make ‘unreal’ SVNS history with first-ever win over NZ

2

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

3

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

4

All Blacks Sevens stunned in Cape Town by history-makers Ireland

5

Rugby union stars who tried league

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'

Rob Baxter's model showed the way on a huge Champions Cup weekend for English clubs.

Super Rugby Pacific News

Code-switch Chiefs wing Alaimalo swaps Super Rugby for the NRL

Phil Waugh: Super Rugby must speed up to lure fans back

Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity

TJ Perenara weighs in on Hurricanes' heavyweight one-two-punch

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about the current and past Champions Cup formats

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity
A
Andrew 12 minutes ago

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava. No has beens.

Go to comments More News
'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'
M
Mzilikazi 55 minutes ago

“It is the recruitment model which has sustained them in times of trouble.” Looking the current squad, Exeter have indeed picked up some good players for Rob Baxters coaching team to work with. And just worth remembering, as an aside, that Rob Baxter is Tavistock born, and a player of 14 years with the club, ten as captain. Man, that alone is pure gold…the club is in his blood ! In addition to the newly recruited players you mention, Nick, I also see some very useful names on their roster. Jonny Gray, Henry Slade, big names, Jacques Vermeulen, Ollie Devoto. Christ Tshiunza, developed by the club as he is just 21 ? And Patrick Schickerling, at 25, still his best years ahead, one would hope. Only one Australian nowadays, Scott Sio. he has, imo, developed a lot with age and experience. Changed days, when Exeter had that core of Australians, led by Nic White and Greg Holmes.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

Code-switch Chiefs wing Alaimalo swaps Super Rugby for the NRL

By Ian Cameron
Solomon Alaimalo of Canterbury scores a try during the Bunnings Warehouse NPC Quarter Final match between Canterbury and Auckland at Apollo Projects Stadium, on October 06, 2023, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Peter Meecham/Getty Images)

Chiefs winger Solomon Alaimalo is turning his back on Super Rugby Pacific to make the switch to Australia and the NRL.

ADVERTISEMENT

NRL club Wests Tigers has officially welcomed Alaimalo, naming him in their top 30 squad for the upcoming 2024 season. The 27-year-old outside-back makes the bold leap from rugby union to league, following stints with the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby and Canterbury in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship.

Hailing from Auckland, Alaimalo touched down in Sydney on Sunday evening, wasting no time in joining his new team for his first training session on Monday.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld
Video Spacer
WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld

Tigers coach Benji Marshall expressed the team’s enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, “We’re very excited to have Solomon join the club. He is a very explosive athlete with great speed, power, and agility. He will also add leadership and experience to our group, and he is a man of great character.”

Alaimalo, who earned the title of Rookie of the Year during his breakthrough season with the Chiefs in 2017, brings a wealth of experience to the Wests Tigers. Having played his junior rugby for Canterbury, he is no stranger to the demands of professional sports.

Reflecting on his move to the NRL, Alaimalo spoke positively about his initial experiences with the Tigers, saying, “It’s been a really nice welcome from everyone here at Wests Tigers from the moment I touched down last night. This place (the Zurich Centre) is amazing, and I can’t wait to settle in and get stuck into pre-season training.”

Related

WATCH: Cheslin Kolbe not at wing but debut in Japan goes as expected

Cheslin Kolbe made his full Japan League One debut for Suntory Sungoliath on Sunday, contributing to a 52-26 away win over Bernard Foley's Kubota Spears. 

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Edinburgh could lose Fiji No.8 Bill Mata to Premiership Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem
Search