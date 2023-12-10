Code-switch Chiefs wing Alaimalo swaps Super Rugby for the NRL

Chiefs winger Solomon Alaimalo is turning his back on Super Rugby Pacific to make the switch to Australia and the NRL.

NRL club Wests Tigers has officially welcomed Alaimalo, naming him in their top 30 squad for the upcoming 2024 season. The 27-year-old outside-back makes the bold leap from rugby union to league, following stints with the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby and Canterbury in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship.

Hailing from Auckland, Alaimalo touched down in Sydney on Sunday evening, wasting no time in joining his new team for his first training session on Monday.

Tigers coach Benji Marshall expressed the team’s enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, “We’re very excited to have Solomon join the club. He is a very explosive athlete with great speed, power, and agility. He will also add leadership and experience to our group, and he is a man of great character.”

Alaimalo, who earned the title of Rookie of the Year during his breakthrough season with the Chiefs in 2017, brings a wealth of experience to the Wests Tigers. Having played his junior rugby for Canterbury, he is no stranger to the demands of professional sports.

Reflecting on his move to the NRL, Alaimalo spoke positively about his initial experiences with the Tigers, saying, “It’s been a really nice welcome from everyone here at Wests Tigers from the moment I touched down last night. This place (the Zurich Centre) is amazing, and I can’t wait to settle in and get stuck into pre-season training.”