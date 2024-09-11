'We expect a fierce battle at set piece': Chelsea Bremner prepares to face England

Chelsea Bremner is a winner. In 19 tests for the Black Ferns, the lock has won 17 times with a similarly successful record at the domestic level.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 44 appearances for Canterbury, she has 43 wins. In Super Rugby Aupiki, Bremner has beaten every team and enjoys an 8-2 record.

Bremner featured in all 12 tests of the Black Ferns’ euphoric 2022 Rugby World Cup winning season, but times have been chequered since.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale

A concussion injury restricted her 2024 Super Rugby Aupiki campaign to three games and she missed the Black Ferns stuttering Pacific Four Series in April and May.

She returned to the Black Ferns in July and was typically efficient in the 62-0 whitewash of Australia in Brisbane.

“There were lots of things we were happy with in that game, but there is plenty to work on,” Bremner told RugbyPass.

“We’ve got lots of young players coming through who bring excitement, energy and passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Combining that natural talent with hard work, we’re excited to see how we will go in England and Canada. Utilising the strengths of our young players while coming up with the right balance to beat Northern Hemisphere teams is an awesome challenge.”

The Black Ferns face England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on October 14 before WXV 1 internationals in Canada against Ireland, France, and England.

Preparing for an onslaught of rolling mauls and more stifling opposition, the Black Ferns headed to Napier for a week of trial games, followed by a fortnight at the opulent NZCIS (New Zealand Campus of Innovation & Sport).

“NZCIS is incredible. It has everything you need, a gym, good food, which is important for an athlete, single accommodation which gives you your own space, and a massive green room where you can set different temperatures,” Bremner acclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love the lifestyle of a full-time athlete. When it gets tough, I remind myself I used to be a schoolteacher. I don’t have to get up at five in the morning to get gym done before a full 9-5 day.”

“We’ve built strong connections and are developing a good game plan.”

“We’re pushing each other to be better. We each have our own strengths but we help each other when we can. There’s a healthy rivalry within the squad.”

Bremner will compete for a locking berth with Maia Roos (25 caps), sister Alana Bremner, and Auckland and Blues rookie Maama Vaipulu who pocketed two championships marking Bremner six months apart.

Experience might win the day for Bremner as England is stacked in the locking department. World Rugby Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft has 54 caps, while Rosie Galligan (16 caps), Abbie Ward (65 caps), and Morwenna Talling (14 caps) are all also named in the training squad.

“England plays good rugby and has done for many years. We expect a fierce battle at set piece but we must be mindful of their other strengths too,” Bremner said.

The Black Ferns and England have played 31 test matches with the Black Ferns holding a 19-11 advantage with an 8-8 draw in 2011.