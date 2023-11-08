Select Edition

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

‘It’s true’: France playmaker Romain Ntamack drops Super Rugby hint

Eddie Jones confirms interest in Japan coaching job

'It's a sad thing about the sport': Wayne Barnes' retirement plea to stop trolls

Wayne Barnes on what football can learn from rugby amid VAR controversy

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 17 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Wayne Barnes on what football can learn from rugby amid VAR controversy

By Josh Raisey
A VAR possible foul decision on the LED screen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on November 4, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Wayne Barnes has said that football is currently in an “evolutionary period” with its video assistant referee (VAR), but has insisted the sport should not do away with the process.

The scrutiny over the VAR only increased this week after the latest round of Premier League action, whether that is due to unsatisfactory decisions being reached or how long it is taking to reach those decisions.

Barnes, who retired from professional refereeing last week after taking charge of South Africa’s World Cup final victory over the All Blacks, has said that football is in the process of working out what decisions they are trying to reach. Rugby has had a television match official (TMO) for over two decades now, the entirety of Barnes’ professional career, and while that has not been a smooth process necessarily, particularly with the TMO’s influence growing in recent years, it is an established part of the game now.

In an interview with the BBC recently, where the 111-Test referee discussed the abuse officials receive in all sports, he also explained what football can learn from rugby as it goes through its teething period using video assistants.

“I hate to chuck grenades at other sports because I think that’s really unfair,” the 44-year-old said.

“Remember football has only had VAR in play for two or three years now, so they’re still on that evolutionary period. Rugby has been using the TMO for over 20 years, and the more expanded TMO for at least ten now.

“What football is still playing with and evolving is trying to work out what are those decision they are trying to get. It’s not about getting rid of the whole VAR process, but it’s working out ‘what do we mean by getting the big stuff- the clear and obvious stuff.’

“I want people to understand what a difficult job it is, but I also want make sure officials are protected, not just within rugby, but in different sports.”

Owen Farrell makes French publication's World Cup XV as Springboks and All Blacks dominate

England captain Owen Farrell has been selected at fly-half in French publication Midi Olympique's World XV.

Read Now

