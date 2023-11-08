Wayne Barnes on what football can learn from rugby amid VAR controversy

Wayne Barnes has said that football is currently in an “evolutionary period” with its video assistant referee (VAR), but has insisted the sport should not do away with the process.

The scrutiny over the VAR only increased this week after the latest round of Premier League action, whether that is due to unsatisfactory decisions being reached or how long it is taking to reach those decisions.

Barnes, who retired from professional refereeing last week after taking charge of South Africa’s World Cup final victory over the All Blacks, has said that football is in the process of working out what decisions they are trying to reach. Rugby has had a television match official (TMO) for over two decades now, the entirety of Barnes’ professional career, and while that has not been a smooth process necessarily, particularly with the TMO’s influence growing in recent years, it is an established part of the game now.

In an interview with the BBC recently, where the 111-Test referee discussed the abuse officials receive in all sports, he also explained what football can learn from rugby as it goes through its teething period using video assistants.

“I hate to chuck grenades at other sports because I think that’s really unfair,” the 44-year-old said.

“Remember football has only had VAR in play for two or three years now, so they’re still on that evolutionary period. Rugby has been using the TMO for over 20 years, and the more expanded TMO for at least ten now.

“What football is still playing with and evolving is trying to work out what are those decision they are trying to get. It’s not about getting rid of the whole VAR process, but it’s working out ‘what do we mean by getting the big stuff- the clear and obvious stuff.’

“I want people to understand what a difficult job it is, but I also want make sure officials are protected, not just within rugby, but in different sports.”