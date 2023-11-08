'It's a sad thing about the sport': Wayne Barnes' retirement plea to stop trolls

Former referee Wayne Barnes has called for more ways in which perpetrators of online abuse are held to account after being the victim of attacks online following the World Cup final.

Barnes retired after officiating South Africa’s 12-11 win over the All Blacks at the Stade de France in what was his record-extending 111th Test, but he and his family have been subjected to online attacks in the wake of the result.

Less than a week after announcing his retirement, the 44-year-old has said that his aim in his post-refereeing life is to make sure that this issue is taken more seriously, fearing people will not want to be involved in rugby if this continues.

“It’s a sad thing about the sport at the moment,” the Englishman said in an interview with the BBC.

“We’re all used to criticism, people saying they disagree with our decisions, that’s part of the role. But when people make threats of violence against you, against your wife, against your kids, threats of sexual violence, threats of saying we know where you live. That crosses a line and that’s where people should be held to account and also should be punished.

“I said that when I retired, the one thing I want to do is make sure is that is taken more seriously. That people are held to account more. I want prosecuting agencies to consider ways of doing that, I want legislation of what social media sites can do to prevent it and I also want governing bodies to consider what they can do.

“People don’t see the human side of refereeing. They think we’re the man or woman who turn up on a Saturday afternoon an ruin their sport, ruin their day. But we’re actually human beings.

“You’re going to think about whether you want to be involved in high profile sport, whether that’s as a referee or as a player, if you’re going to get this venom and this criticism week in, week out. People will ask themselves why? Why do I do this? And if it becomes the norm, then more and more people will do it. That’s why we need to start saying ‘this isn’t the norm, this isn’t acceptable.'”