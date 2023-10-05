Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back
7 Oct 23
Rugby World Cup
Wales
09:00
7 Oct 23
Georgia
Go to Match Centre

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 25 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 32 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Nick Tompkins on reactions to Wales squad's off-field antics

By PA
LYON, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 24: Nick Tompkins of Wales celebrates victory at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Nick Tompkins says his first Rugby World Cup experience has been “everything and more” as he builds towards the tournament’s business end.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wales centre has proved a stand-out performer, excelling during Pool C victories over Fiji and Australia.

Tompkins’ second-half try during Wales’ record 40-6 victory over the Wallabies highlighted his impact as part of an impressive midfield combination alongside George North.

The pair will team up again on Saturday when Wales require only a point against Georgia at Stade de la Beaujoire to win their group.

Related

Survivor of Wales' dark day wary of Pool C finale danger

Gareth Thomas knows from painful experience the misery that Georgia’s forwards can inflict on opponents.

Read Now

With a quarter-final place already secured, attention will then turn to a likely last-eight appointment with Argentina or Japan in Marseille next week.

Wales have reached the World Cup knockout phase for a fourth successive time under head coach Warren Gatland, and Tompkins is relishing a first taste of rugby union’s global spectacular.

“I have never experienced anything like this,” Saracens star Tompkins said.

“The build-up, the hype, seeing how proud and pleased the families are. It has been everything and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to just keep getting better and keep pushing myself. There are a lot of things I need to improve on.

“I am happy with some areas, but there are some things I really need to push myself on. I hope there is more to come – I don’t know where the limit is.

“If I want to be the best I can be, you look at some of the other centres out there in the tournament and how well they are doing, and you want to emulate that.”

Wales have risen from the low points of a home loss to Georgia under Gatland’s predecessor Wayne Pivac 11 months ago and a Six Nations campaign dominated by off-field issues to deliver an impressive World Cup showing.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Tompkins has underlined squad dynamics on and off the pitch as a key factor behind Wales’ success since World Cup preparations began in late May.

“Being together (for five months) means you can have those little conversations and make little tweaks,” he added.

“It has been really healthy, and it has been all of us pushing each other. We all like each other, and the atmosphere is fun as well.”

Even during some inevitably feisty moments on the training pitch, Tompkins says that humour is never far away.

“You have a laugh about it afterwards,” he said. “Whatever happens, you get laughed at afterwards, especially with this group.

“You can get torn to pieces at times, but that kind of thing is healthy for a group. You need it.”

That also extends to the squad’s fines committee, with Tompkins regularly on the receiving end for all kinds of misdemeanours.

“I’ve worn wrong shirts, I think I have forgotten suit shoes before,” he added.

“I was also late to one meeting and forgot my passport. I think it is because I am too laid-back.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Ireland hit by fresh injury doubt ahead of Scotland clash Ireland hit by fresh injury doubt ahead of Scotland clash
Search