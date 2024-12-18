The foreign players who will light up Japan Rugby League One

With the 2024/25 Japan Rugby League One season kicking off this weekend for round one, there will be plenty of foreign players to watch out for this season.

The League One teams have signed a bunch of emerging talent and international stars from all over the globe.

Here are the biggest names to watch out for along with an unheralded young prospect who can become a big name.

URAYASU D-Rocks

Foreign Star: Israel Folau

The ex-Wallaby and Tongan star is still one of the game’s best try scoring threats at 35-years-old. Folau has dominated League One for years for the D-Rocks, formerly known as NTT Shining Arcs before the club went through a rebrand. In 2024/25 the club has a stacked roster, including Springbok Jasper Wiese and Samu Kerevi as they look to chase League One glory. Folau will be one of the best players in the league.

One to watch: Caleb Cavubati

Cavubati is the son of former Hurricanes cult hero Bill. Growing up in New Zealand, he was one of the best steppers in the country with incredible footwork. After completing university in Japan, Cavubati is a Cat A player who is ready to burst onto the professional scene.

Kobelco Kobe Steelers

Foreign star: Ngani Laumape

The former All Black enters his fourth season at Kobe after leaving Stade Francias. At just 31-years-old, Laumape is still in his prime years as a power midfielder and can still wreck League One teams. Yet to make his Tonga debut after completing the eligibility stand down, Laumape will be looking for a big year in 2025.

One to watch: Tali Ioasa

Ioasa was a top 10 ranked high school player in New Zealand in 2023 and possesses serious talent. A natural 12 with gifted offloading skills, Ioasa has incredible rugby pedigree. An undercover signing by the Steelers, Ioasa could prove to be a masterstroke long-term. But behind Laumape it remains to be seen if he will feature much this season.

Shizuoka Blue Revs

Foreign star: Charles Piutau

The Tongan fullback had serious case as the world’s best player a few years back while playing in Europe despite his international exile after stepping away from the All Blacks. Piutau arrived in Japan last season and featured in 15 games. After having a season under his belt Piutau could produce big things in his sophomore season with other international talent Sam Greene, Kwagga Smith,

One to watch: Valynce Te Whare

A cult hero for the Dolphins in Redcliffe, Te Whare had a burst of NRL fame in 2023 as a centre. Now he’s popped up in Japan with the Blue Revs and is listed as a winger. The Waikato-product is an intriguing code-switch prospect.

TOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYO

Foreign star: Richie Mo’unga

The King of Super Rugby conquered League One last year with a title for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo in his first season, the club’s first since 2010. The All Black star is the main attraction of a star-studded team that includes former All Blacks Seta Tamanivalu and Shannon Frizell, and Fijian Jone Naikabula. Brave Lupus are sure to contend for the title again as Mo’unga goes trophy hunting.

One to watch: Warner Dearns

The 6’8 Kiwi-born lock was one of Japan’s best in this year’s Pacific Nations Cup as Eddie Jones attempts his rejuvenation project. Dearns, who moved to Japan at age 14, is a towering second rower with special athleticism. Still just 22 years old, his best rugby is ahead of him.

Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars

Foreign Star: Kurt-Lee Arendse

The Dynaboars made the splash signing of Kurt-Lee Arendse, the Kolbe-clone who has been a revelation for the Springboks. Arendse joins the club from the Blue Bulls and is the biggest drawcard. English flyhalf James Grayson is a handy player while in the loose forwards ex-Highlanders Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Jackson Hemopo add some punch.

One to watch: Tai Dowling

A Queensland-product, Dowling is a fullback who came through the Reds age grade sides as he completed schooling in Australia but he was born in Japan. The Dynaboars announced his signing in May 2024.

Yokohama Canon Eagles

Foreign star: Jesse Kriel

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel has become one of the world’s best 13s on the international stage. His resurgence as a Springbok has come while at Yokohama Canon Eagles, where he has played since 2020. After also signing Faf de Klerk, the Eagles have risen to become a force in League One, taking big scalps and making the playoffs two years in a row. They finished third on the ladder in 2022/23 and fourth in 2023/24. They will be trying to go a couple steps further in 2025.

One to watch: Koji Goulding

The 21-year-old prop out of Australia comes to Japan as a Cat A player. Pushing 125kgs already, Goulding is a big boy ready to mix it with Japan’s best front rowers.

Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay

Foreign star: Malcolm Marx

The Spears rose to glory in 2022/23 and took out the championship with Marx a key part of that run. The Spears have a heavy South African influence with coach Frans Ludeke and several ex-pat recruits. They have signed former Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall for this season to partner with ex-Wallaby flyhalf Bernard Foley, but Marx should still see plenty of action off the back the maul.

One to watch: Akira Ieremia

Ieremia out of Wellington is the son of former All Black Alama and is a lock prospect that stands tall at 6 ft 4. After a few NPC seasons Ieremia has taken a deal in Japan with Tokyo Bay. The 23-year-old is a powerful player.

Saitama Wild Knights

Foreign star: Damian de Allende

Coming off a stunning 2024 season, De Allende might be bringing his best ever form to Japan for the Wild Knights. The Springbok has played in League One for a number of seasons for Saitama at a time where they have been dominant under Robbie Deans. After heartbreak in the final last year, the Wild Knights will be looking to atone. De Allende’s combination with Brave Blossoms centre Dylan Riley will be a key cog in the machine.

One to watch: Xavier Stowers

Tokyo Sungoliath

Foreign star: Cheslin Kolbe

Ranked No.2 on RugbyPass’ Top 100, Kolbe has been in fine form for the Springboks with a two-try showing against England at Twickenham a highlight. The hot stepping wing has a point to prove in Japan, having not lived up to his lofty reputation so far with Suntory. Should he stay on the field, that won’t be a problem for Kolbe who can still beat anyone 1-on-1 with the deadliest footwork in the game.

One to watch: Max Hughes

A natural born playmaker, Hughes is a former NZ schoolboy union and NZ touch rep who can do it all. Vision, steps and speed, Hughes could make waves in League One if given the opportunity. His style of play is perfect for the Japan league.

Toyota Verblitz

Foreign star: Pieter-Steph du Toit

Two-time World Rugby Player of the Year. It’s that simple. Du Toit will dominate.



One to watch: Joesph Manu

Roosters convert will make his much awaited union debut for Toyota Verblitz but the question remains in what position. His former teammate Joseph Sua’ali took the rugby world by storm on his debut, Manu could do the same.

Mie Honda Heat

Foreign star: Pablo Matera

The Argentinian captain has helped the Heat get back into Division One for this season, one of a few star internationals scattered on the Heat roster. Back mixing it with the big boys, Matera will be needed to combat the strong packs in the top division.

One to watch: Manu Vunipula

The former Saracens flyhalf and cousin of the Vunipola brothers has joined the Heat and this will be his first season in League One. Born in Auckland and raised in England, he brings over 50 caps of Premiership experience to Japan.

Black Rams Tokyo

Foreign star: Isaac Lucas

The former Australia U20 flyhalf has spent a number of seasons with the Black Rams after leaving the Reds in 2020. The 25-year-old will reach 50 caps for the club this season. The playmaker is hitting his prime and 2025 shapes to be a big one for Lucas with international eligibility for Japan now in play.

One to watch: Semisi Tupou



Another Queensland product out of Nudgee College in Brisbane, midfielder Tupou has established himself in Japan over the last four years. After a stint with the now-defunct Rebels coming out of school, Tupou had to bide his time at Saitama Wild Knights with 20 appearances over three seasons.