The change that Chris Ashton is expecting from England in Italy

Former England wing Chris Ashton has predicted that Steve Borthwick’s team will be a more entertaining side to watch than what was seen in the head coach’s first year in charge. A disappointing two-wins-from-five 2023 Guinness Six Nations was followed by a repeatedly dour playing style at the Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

That approach ultimately dragged them to a bronze medal finish, but Ashton now believes that this Saturday’s Six Nations opener in Rome will provide glimpses of England playing rugby more attractively.

Ashton told Gambling Zone: “England playing more attack-minded rugby at the Six Nations. Steve had a game plan to get to the semi-finals at the World Cup and then see what happens. Technically, that game plan worked.

Stuart Lancaster discusses Owen Farrell’s move to Racing 92 Stuart Lancaster discusses Owen Farrell’s move to Racing 92

“We were a penalty kick away from getting to a World Cup final, so it was an effective approach from Borthwick. South Africa had no answer to England in the semi-final. Apart from some unbelievable scrummages, we were all but through in that game.

“We have had such a poor run of results at the Six Nations in previous years that Steve will be fully aware of. He will want to get the combination of playing attractive rugby that the fans want to watch and getting results, which is a difficult job to do.

“Having Italy first up is going to give England an advantage in terms of playing attractive rugby because we can get a game into the team where he can experiment to a certain extent.”

That experimentation is Borthwick naming five uncapped players in the match day 23, the starting Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots along with subs Chandler Cunningham-South, Fin Smith and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashton was delighted that Dingwall was selected to debut after years of being involved in England squads without ever getting a Test cap. “He [Dingwall] is probably the only out-and-out 12 that we have got in the camp, and he has done such a good job for his club Northampton this season.

“Sometimes people think that England need a big, physical 12 to ball carry, but he has been brilliant every single week for his club. Sometimes lads just need the backing for people to realise they can play at this level. Ollie Lawrence’s absence has opened the door.”

As for a prediction, Ashton backed England to start with a round-one win for the first time since the 2019 Six Nations. “If we are going off recent form, England will have far too much for Italy – even in Rome.

“I played in Rome once in the snow and it was awful. It was February and there was half a foot of snow across the pitch – they nearly got us that day. I’d never been so cold in my life; you don’t go to Rome and expect snow!

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also think that the England lads will go into this game with something to prove because the team aren’t really fancied to win the tournament.

“Yes, we got to a World Cup semi-final last year. People say it was an easy draw but we still don’t really know what this team is capable of under Steve Borthwick. It is a good opportunity to lay down an early marker.”