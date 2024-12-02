Ross Byrne stalls as 2 other Ireland stars on market in France

Out-of-favour Ireland fly-half Ross Byrne is keeping Top 14 big spenders Montpeiller waiting for a decision on the contract offer they made him over two months ago.

Byrne, 29, has slipped down the pecking order with Leo Cullen’s runaway United Rugby Championship leaders and has come off the bench five times in the seven games that he has played since the start of the campaign.

He is the third choice now behind Ciaran Frawley and future Ireland star Sam Prendergast, 21, and is also coming under pressure for his place for his place in the squad from his younger brother Harry.

Dublin-born Byrne is also on the wanted list of Leicester Tigers, who could need to replace two-time Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard with his lucrative contract due to run out at the end of the season.

Midi Olympique reports that despite making him an offer a couple of months ago, Byrne, who also has a new deal from the IRFU, is keeping them waiting for an answer.

Byrne isn’t the only Ireland international attracting interest from the Top 14. Ulster winger Jacob Stock­dale, 28, whose career has stalled by a series of injury problems, is also wanted by Racing 92 and Lyon.

Stock­dale, who is also out of contract at the end of the season, is in advanced talks with Stuart Lancaster’s side but again hasn’t said that he will be joining the Paris glamour boys yet.

Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney, 34, who is also in the final year of his contract, is on the radar of Bordeaux, who are seeking an understudy for Maxime Lucu, who helped France win a Grand Slam in 2002.

Aus­tralian international and fellow halfback Tate McDermott plays for Queensland Reds, Lyon’s Mar­tin Page-Relo or Zebre Parma’s Puma international Gonzalo Gar­cia are among the other names they have on their shopping list.

