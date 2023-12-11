Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Ireland make ‘unreal’ SVNS history with first-ever win over NZ

2

Bryan Redpath assesses the challenges facing young Scottish talent

3

Racing 92 statement: Henry Arundell confirms his future

4

Rugby union stars who tried league

5

'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'

Rob Baxter's model showed the way on a huge Champions Cup weekend for English clubs.

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

Three England rookies who tore it up in Investec Champions Cup Round 1

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity
A
Andrew 15 minutes ago

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava. No has beens.

Go to comments More News
'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'
M
Mzilikazi 58 minutes ago

“It is the recruitment model which has sustained them in times of trouble.” Looking the current squad, Exeter have indeed picked up some good players for Rob Baxters coaching team to work with. And just worth remembering, as an aside, that Rob Baxter is Tavistock born, and a player of 14 years with the club, ten as captain. Man, that alone is pure gold…the club is in his blood ! In addition to the newly recruited players you mention, Nick, I also see some very useful names on their roster. Jonny Gray, Henry Slade, big names, Jacques Vermeulen, Ollie Devoto. Christ Tshiunza, developed by the club as he is just 21 ? And Patrick Schickerling, at 25, still his best years ahead, one would hope. Only one Australian nowadays, Scott Sio. he has, imo, developed a lot with age and experience. Changed days, when Exeter had that core of Australians, led by Nic White and Greg Holmes.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

By Ian Cameron
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara arrives before the Investec Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 1 match between La Rochelle and Leinster at Stade Marcel Deflandre in La Rochelle, France. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Disappointed La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has billed Leinster versus La Rochelle as the ‘new classic’ of European rugby following his side’s nailbiting 16-9 home defeat in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The encounter – played amid pouring rain at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre – saw a determined Leinster side keen on overcoming past European heartbreaks at the hands of La Rochelle, who they hadn’t beaten in three attempts.

While the Irish avenged the last two final losses against La Rochelle, O’Gara’s side were left to lick their wounds. Currently sitting 9th in the Top 14, Les Maritimes were very much in need of a bounce but it wasn’t to be against their biggest European rivals.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld
Video Spacer
WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld

O’Gara – who was banned from the sidelines for the match – acknowledged that the weather conditions played a significant role in the proceeding while also praising Leinster scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park for his game management.

“The conditions are not like today. It’s not an excuse, but I think my team likes to play when the ball is dry. But we also need to have a game plan for winter. Gibson-Park controlled the match well and kept us under pressure with his kicking game.

“Leinster have pride, and we won the last three games against them. They said: “We’re done, we’re tired of this!” They are the ones who win today, but it creates conditions for the next time, if there is a next time.

“We don’t capitalize,” bemoaned the Cork man when reflecting on La Rochelle’s lack of execution. “It was a fairly close match, but with a lot of inaccuracy on our part. We are disappointed, but the best team won. I have to say congratulations to Leinster. We had opportunities to win, but that’s the elite level.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Gara suggested La Rochelle could learn from the match.

“There are some good lessons to learn from our performance tonight, but maybe it will help us for the future… These are mistakes which are costly at this level, and this was the case today. I am able to note five actions where we are less than five meters from the Leinster goal. But we don’t capitalize.

“Now it’s Leinster who leaves with a good victory. La Rochelle against Leinster, I believe there is a new classic in European rugby.

“After the very good start to our second half, I thought it was Leinster who were going to collapse, but it was us who collapsed after 71 minutes,” he noted.  “Perhaps we need to look at why we are kicking, why we are not taking the three points. But that is always a discussion with the leaders. I always said when I was 10 that we had to respect the instincts of the players on the pitch. But tonight, it didn’t work too well. That’s how sport is, we have to accept and refocus on something else.”

Related

Furious Jake White unleashes scathing rebuke on Bulls fans amidst Owen Farrell controversy

Saracens’ Director of Rugby Mark McCall declined to get dragged into the subject, but his Bulls counterpart Jake White did not hold back in his condemnation of the Loftus Versfeld ‘boo boys’.

Read Now

 

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE ‘It’s hard to see the path a good young player takes’: Bryan Redpath on Scottish rugby’s development issue ‘It’s hard to see the path a good young player takes’: Bryan Redpath on Scottish rugby’s development issue
Search