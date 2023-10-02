Select Edition

Rugby World Cup

Powerful schoolboy prodigy filmed training with England in France

By Josh Raisey
George Timmins

Bath and England U18 flanker George Timmins has been spotted training with England this week in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage as Steve Borthwick’s side prepare to face Samoa on Saturday in Lille.

The teenager has enjoyed a whirlwind few months having only finished playing schoolboy rugby for Millfield just a matter of months ago, where his powerful ball carrying gained him attention online. Since then, he has starred for England U18 in the Six Nations Festival, signed a senior academy contract with Bath alongside school teammates Ioan Emanuel and Ieuan Davies, and has now trained alongside England’s senior team at the World Cup.

An image surfaced on Monday of the flanker holding a tackle pad alongside England No8 Billy Vunipola, although no details have been provided as to why he has linked up with the World Cup squad.

@rugbypass Serious power 🔥 #rugby #rugbyboys #theseason10 ? original sound – Kendrick

Timmins will balance his time playing rugby with studying at Bath University. After signing for the club, he said: “It felt great to get the news about the contract offer from Bath as it’s something I’ve wanted to achieve for a long time. I’m really looking forward to moving into the senior environment, which will be a great new experience and challenge for me. I joined Millfield for the incredible facilities on campus and the detailed feedback you receive from the coaches; the school has really helped me develop as a player.”

Bath Rugby Academy Director Sean Lilley said “We have been fortunate to have such a fantastic group of players to work with throughout the years and we’re delighted to be bringing through extremely talented boys from this year’s cohort. The Under-18s campaign was great for their progression as players and people and we can’t wait to help them on the next stage of their journey. We are extremely proud of them and if they work hard, they all have the potential to develop their game positively over the next couple of seasons.”

Here are some of the images of Timmins training:

George Timmins
George Timmins
George Timmins
George Timmins
Search