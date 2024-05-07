Four centurions part of 17-strong list of Bristol Bears exits

Bristol Bears have confirmed a list of 17 players that are set to leave the club at the end of the current season.

Among the list, there are four players that have made over 100 appearances for the club- Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy, Dan Thomas, Piers O’Conor and Ed Holmes.

Sheedy and O’Conor already have their next clubs lined up, with both heading to the United Rugby Championship to join Cardiff and Connacht, respectively. Toulon-bound England prop Kyle Sinckler and Edinburgh-bound Scotland No8 Magnus Bradbury are the other members of the list who have announced their future moves.

Charlie Powell, Jono Benz-Salomon, Fred Davies, Jay Tyack, Harry Ascherl, Oscar Lennon and Aristot Benz-Salomon are the seven remaining senior players that are set to leave Ashton Gate.

Four academy players, Macenzzie Duncan, Charlie Rice, Tom Sims and Matty Jones have also had their departures confirmed by the Bears.

“This time of the year is always difficult as we say farewell to some great people who have contributed significantly to the club, on and off the field, throughout their time with the Bears.

“We thank them for their hard work and commitment to our vision, and they can all be very proud of their efforts and achievements here. Once a Bear, always a Bear.

“As we have done for the last 7 seasons, we will be honouring these players in-house this week as a team and there will be an opportunity for supporters to show their appreciation at Ashton Gate following the conclusion of the Saracens game on Saturday, May 11th.”

The departing players still have a chance to end their Bristol careers on a high with the club sat in fourth place in the Gallagher Premiership table, with two rounds remaining.

Bristol’s play-off hopes looked slim just a matter of weeks ago, but a six-match winning streak since January in the league has seen them hurtle up the ladder.