All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has taken aim at Premiership time-wasting, asking why so many players and staff are constantly infringing on the game.

Barrett, who is currently enjoying a sojourn in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath, was watching the Bath versus Exeter game at the Rec, and was clearly getting annoyed at the amount and length of the breaks in play during the game.

“Watching the Bath vs Exeter game. Why is there 8 yellow bibs on the field every stoppage?! Play the game!” tweeted Barrett.

Barrett is clearly used to the faster pace of Super Rugby in New Zealand but his comments found plenty of support on Twitter, including former rival for the All Blacks’ 10 spot, Lima Sopoaga, who tweeted: ‘Preach Baz’.

Former England Kevin Pieterson suggested Barrett switched over to the golf.

While the length of stoppages might have been annoying for the former Blues and Hurricanes standoff, he was at least treated to some pretty decent rugby, including Sam Simmonds’ thirteenth try of the Premiership season.

And this brilliant cross-field kick and collect from Rhys Priestland and Ruaridh McConnochie respectively.

Right out of Barrett’s own playbook that one.

