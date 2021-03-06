11:34am, 06 March 2021

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has taken aim at Premiership time-wasting, asking why so many players and staff are constantly infringing on the game.

Barrett, who is currently enjoying a sojourn in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath, was watching the Bath versus Exeter game at the Rec, and was clearly getting annoyed at the amount and length of the breaks in play during the game.

“Watching the Bath vs Exeter game. Why is there 8 yellow bibs on the field every stoppage?! Play the game!” tweeted Barrett.

Watching the Bath vs Exeter game.. Why is there 8 yellow bibs on the field every stoppage?! Play the game! — Beauden Barrett (@beaudenbarrett) March 6, 2021

Barrett is clearly used to the faster pace of Super Rugby in New Zealand but his comments found plenty of support on Twitter, including former rival for the All Blacks’ 10 spot, Lima Sopoaga, who tweeted: ‘Preach Baz’.

??? preach baz — Lima Sopoaga (@LimaSopoaga) March 6, 2021

Former England Kevin Pieterson suggested Barrett switched over to the golf.

Watch the golf! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) March 6, 2021

While the length of stoppages might have been annoying for the former Blues and Hurricanes standoff, he was at least treated to some pretty decent rugby, including Sam Simmonds’ thirteenth try of the Premiership season.

Sam Simmonds will not be denied, that's 13 tries for the season now ? Clearly @ExeterChiefs put fuel in their try machine this morning…#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/gn0xCOPSx1 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 6, 2021

And this brilliant cross-field kick and collect from Rhys Priestland and Ruaridh McConnochie respectively.

That is a special @BathRugby try! ? The kick from Rhys Priestland was quality, but just look at the effort from Ruaridh McConnochie ? Like an Aussie Rules mark! What a take!#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/C93MsQkCaL — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 6, 2021

Right out of Barrett’s own playbook that one.