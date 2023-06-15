London Irish break up continues with van Rensburg Prem deal confirmed
The dispersal of Declan Kidney’s out-of-work London Irish squad has continued with Benhard Janse van Rensburg becoming the latest to source a contract elsewhere in the Gallagher Premiership.
It was June 6 when the RFU confirmed the collapse of the Exiles, last season’s fifth-place finishers, and Northampton led the charge this week to pick up the suddenly available talent.
Chunya Munga and Tom Pearson were the two names on Phil Dowson’s shopping list, and Bristol’s Pat Lam has now joined in the talent dash, snapping up the South African van Rensburg. A statement read: “Bristol Bears have signed former London Irish centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg.
“The 26-year-old versatile South African midfielder, who can operate at inside and outside centre and also cover fly-half, will join up with Pat Lam’s squad when they return for pre-season training on Monday, June 19.
“Van Rensburg made more than 50 appearances for the Exiles over two seasons, scoring 11 Premiership tries. During the 2022/23 season, the former Free State Cheetah made six tries assists and beat 33 defenders.”
'It’s not a usual thing for a back to do but I just grew up doing it'
Benhard Janse van Rensburg talks to @heagneyl ??? about his unorthodox route to rugby that has lead to an unorthodox type of player #londonirish https://t.co/n65fmu1rgy
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 19, 2023
Director of rugby Lam, said: “Benhard has been one of the outstanding centres in the Gallagher Premiership over the past two seasons, so we are pleased to be able to bring a player of his quality to the Bears.
“I believe Benhard will add real quality to our squad on and off the field. His experience, versatility and well-rounded skill set on both sides of the ball will make him a superb addition to our team. We are pleased to welcome Benhard and his wife Eljone to the Bears family.”
Van Rensburg added: “I’m excited to be at Bristol Bears. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me, but I’m pleased to be here in Bristol and can’t wait to get started with the Bears.
“The facilities here are incredible and I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates when pre-season starts on Monday. I’m ambitious to grow my game and help the team in any way that I can.”
