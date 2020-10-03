Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has named the matchday squad for the final fixture of the 2019/20 season against Harlequins at Welford Road on Sunday. Borthwick has made 15 changes to the side that travelled to Bristol midweek, including 13 changes to the starting team.
He has also included Kobus Van Wyk, who will make his Leicester debut on the wing.
Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs and Dan Cole are the front-rowers, with Harry Wells shifting into the second row alongside Calum Green in the absence of the injured Tomás Lavanini.
In the back row, Luke Wallace is the only forward who started at Bristol and is included at blindside flanker with Tommy Reffell at openside and Hanro Liebenberg at No8.
Ben Youngs and George Ford are the half-backs, with Matt Scott in the midfield alongside fellow international Kini Murimurivalu.
Fiji international Nemani Nadolo joins Van Wyk as the wings, with Tigers youngster Freddie Steward at full-back.
On the bench, Charlie Clare joins Ryan Bower, Nephi Leatigaga, Blake Enever and Thom Smith who all featured in midweek. Jack Van Poortvliet and Zack Henry, who also played in Round 21, are joined by South Africa international Jaco Taute as backs cover.
Speaking about the matchday squad, Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: “I believe this is a very exciting team and we are all looking forward to Sunday’s game.
“The team selected need to deliver a full 80-minute effort and step forward our level of performance. This must be the best performance of our season.
“At times recently we have had lapses in concentration that have gifted opportunities to our opposition and, at this level, you cannot be giving those chances away.”
Discussing the addition of Tigers debutant Van Wyk, he said: “Kobus is an excellent player, very fast and knows the way to a tryline and finds the ball in a game.”
Looking at Sunday’s opponents, Borthwick added: “Harlequins are a very good side, with experienced internationals and Premiership players throughout their team, who create pressure with the way that they play and an excellent defence.
“This is a game built on huge pressure, Harlequins take their opportunities when presented with them and we must learn from our recent fixtures, quickly, to ensure we are prepared for Sunday.”
Leicester Tigers (v Harlequins, Welford Road, Sunday 3.00pm)
15 Freddie Steward
14 Kobus Van Wyk
13 Kini Murimurivalu
12 Matt Scott
11 Nemani Nadolo
10 George Ford (vc)
9 Ben Youngs
1 Ellis Genge
2 Tom Youngs (c)
3 Dan Cole
4 Harry Wells
5 Calum Green
6 Luke Wallace
7 Tommy Reffell
8 Hanro Liebenberg
Replacements
16 Charlie Clare
17 Ryan Bower
18 Nephi Leatigaga
19 Blake Enever
20 Thom Smith
21 Jack Van Poortvliet
22 Zack Henry
23 Jaco Taute
