Late Marcus Smith drop goal extinguishes Ireland's Grand Slam dream

A Marcus Smith drop goal in the final play of the game secured England a 23-22 win over Guinness Six Nations leaders Ireland, ending the visitors’ hopes of back to back Grand Slams.

Ireland started the match like a team chasing a Grand Slam, and were able to notch three points on the board after only two minutes following a series of sniping runs around the breakdown.

But England bounced back from the early penalty to score the first and only try of the first half through Ollie Lawrence.

A George Ford penalty ten minutes later extended England’s lead to 8-3, but Ireland were able to capitalise on the hosts’ increasing ill-discipline, and built a 12-8 half-time lead through the boot of Jack Crowley.

Ireland looked as though they were going to pull away early in the second half following a James Lowe try, but England were able to respond withing minutes through George Furbank. With both tries unconverted, a four-point gap was restored.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 4 3 Tries 2 1 Conversions 0 1 Drop Goals 0 112 Carries 92 8 Line Breaks 2 12 Turnovers Lost 9 5 Turnovers Won 7

England had regained the momentum, and a yellow card to Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony after a Ben Earl break gifted England a chance to kick for the corner and go for the try. The hosts were able to deliver, with player of the match Earl scoring and Ford converting to give England a 20-17 lead with 20 minutes remaining.

With a full squad back on the field, Ireland fired back in the final ten minutes, with Lowe scoring his second of the match to leave Ireland with a 22-20 lead heading into the final minutes.

Despite a long range penalty attempt from Elliot Daly, it appeared Ireland would hold on for the win before a late surge by England on Ireland’s line. With a penalty advantage, Smith avoided the tension of a last-play penalty by kicking a drop goal from in front of the posts.

Ireland remain at the top of the Six Nations table ahead of a home fixture against Scotland in round five, but their hopes of making history with back to back Grand Slams was dashed by a vastly improved England team from the won that lost the Calcutta Cup in round three.