Late Marcus Smith drop goal extinguishes Ireland's Grand Slam dream
A Marcus Smith drop goal in the final play of the game secured England a 23-22 win over Guinness Six Nations leaders Ireland, ending the visitors’ hopes of back to back Grand Slams.
Ireland started the match like a team chasing a Grand Slam, and were able to notch three points on the board after only two minutes following a series of sniping runs around the breakdown.
But England bounced back from the early penalty to score the first and only try of the first half through Ollie Lawrence.
A George Ford penalty ten minutes later extended England’s lead to 8-3, but Ireland were able to capitalise on the hosts’ increasing ill-discipline, and built a 12-8 half-time lead through the boot of Jack Crowley.
Ireland looked as though they were going to pull away early in the second half following a James Lowe try, but England were able to respond withing minutes through George Furbank. With both tries unconverted, a four-point gap was restored.
England had regained the momentum, and a yellow card to Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony after a Ben Earl break gifted England a chance to kick for the corner and go for the try. The hosts were able to deliver, with player of the match Earl scoring and Ford converting to give England a 20-17 lead with 20 minutes remaining.
With a full squad back on the field, Ireland fired back in the final ten minutes, with Lowe scoring his second of the match to leave Ireland with a 22-20 lead heading into the final minutes.
Despite a long range penalty attempt from Elliot Daly, it appeared Ireland would hold on for the win before a late surge by England on Ireland’s line. With a penalty advantage, Smith avoided the tension of a last-play penalty by kicking a drop goal from in front of the posts.
Ireland remain at the top of the Six Nations table ahead of a home fixture against Scotland in round five, but their hopes of making history with back to back Grand Slams was dashed by a vastly improved England team from the won that lost the Calcutta Cup in round three.
Comments on RugbyPass
*Gonzalo Quesada doing it well*4 Go to comments
what about Italy, is it *Gonzalo Quesada?*63 Go to comments
gioco fantastico, ben giocato complimenti, divertiti.4 Go to comments
go Italy go Bravo, magnificent. almost beat England, Draw against France now a win V a very good Scotland team. wales with fatland gonna get the wooden spoon.4 Go to comments
Italy as always is a underestimeted team, but this squad has some of the best 6N players. So I believe even the most expert lads or columnists here do not look deeply into italian nor scottish performances. I wrote in my past post an italian victory by 2 points not becase I’m italian but because I look inside teams performances and stats data. This is the youngest, lightest 6N team, 23 caps on average per player. One last thing: even today, if you read comments, Scotland had a bad day, and they lost the game, blaming Townsend. Absolutely not. I think Italy made a better game plan with good players and a superb coaching staff.2 Go to comments
get up the REDS. Nic you are onto something here. what a game v chiefs. The REDS really worked hard, I was impressed. work ethic has really improved.63 Go to comments
Gutted. But goddamn how good is McReight??! My favourite player to watch at the moment.3 Go to comments
The little six nations with its little league “ champion “ Ireland . No sorry. England 23-22 🙈48 Go to comments
nic, fatland agrees with me I must be wrong, because I am sick of him. but it is the 9, 10 dilemma for France (and maybe unforgiving coach). their 8 is excellent. rugbypass . com / news / warren-gatland-antoine-duponts-six-nations-absence-a-massive-loss-for-france/54 Go to comments
Scotland were shite before Townsend took over. He's turned them into a team who on their day can threaten the best teams in the world. Yes this was a poor loss, they threw the game away but to question Townsend’s credentials to lead this team forward is pathetic. Scotland are a much better side for having Gregor Townsend.2 Go to comments
Yeah he’ll get 1-2 seasons, Argentina will realise he sux, then he gets fired.2 Go to comments
This is why we love rugby. In front of a sold out crowd at home Wow massive Italy up to no 9 in the world4 Go to comments
This why we love rugby. Plus it give Bokke big breathing space at no 1 ranking. 1 South Africa 94.54 2 Ireland 90.69 (-1.42) with a big win Ireland could have gone to 92.9832 Go to comments
Give credit where it’s due. England were magnificent. So much for Ireland being unbeatable and the best team in the world.3 Go to comments
Must be depressing winning everything except the ones that actually count.32 Go to comments
Congratulations totally worth it. But make him full professor1 Go to comments
what you say now, humble pie9 Go to comments
possibly, but give credit where it is due, REDs played well and have a new outlook, new coach etc. Also how good was Italy and England.3 Go to comments
Well done England and welldone Ireland what a cracking game of rugby .2 Go to comments
Well done The Reds,what an interesting start to Super Rugby 2024.Here are some observations.The Reds & The Highlanders are for me the 2 most improved sides from last year.The decline of The Crusaders is not unexpected when one looks with an analytical eye.1 No team can be competitive without an effective 9 - 10 combination.The Crusaders are already down to their 4th choice 10,they have a number of injuries & have 3 useful players Jordon,Blackadder & Williams( just some of those unavailable) to return.The Crusaders will continue to struggle.The most disappointing aspect of this weekends game was the sparse crowd at The Moana v Rebels game.2 Go to comments