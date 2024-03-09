Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

Despite going into half-time in the lead against England at Twickenham, something had clearly upset Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

After seeing his side extend their lead to 12-8 on the stroke of half-time in London after a Jack Crowley penalty, Farrell was seen shouting at the England coaching team before they both headed down the tunnel.

England head coach Steve Borthwick fired back, before the pair went into the tunnel alongside each other while deep in conversation.

It is not clear what upset the future British & Irish Lions head coach, but he appeared to be on good terms again with Borthwick by the time they went to their separate changing rooms.

Farrell may have been somewhat tense about the half he had just witnessed. Following Scotland’s loss to Italy earlier in the day, Ireland only needed a win to secure the Guinness Six Nations, although they were chasing a second successive Grand Slam.

Take a look at the spat:

Though his side were leading at the break, they did not have it all their own way as England put up a decent fight against a side that look destined to win another Grand Slam. Like his side, Borthwick was also keen to put up a decent fight by the looks of it.

