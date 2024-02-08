Chris Ashton explains why England are failing to develop wingers
Former England winger Chris Ashton has criticized Eddie Jones’s conservative approach to rugby, blaming it for ruining England wingers’ potential.
Ashton argues that it has prevented many talented wingers from making their mark on the England team and suggests that a more open selection policy under Steve Borthwick could benefit the squad by introducing fresh talent and dynamism.
Ashton was largely shut out during the Jones’ England era, but when he did play he says training sessions left him out in the cold.
“It seems that every year, England always has a winger that we get excited about,” Ashton says. “We’ve had some fantastic wingers, but we haven’t seen someone breakthrough in the last few years for England. Why is that?
“The reason we haven’t seen someone really establish themselves in the wing position or break onto the scene with the same impact and ability that they show week-in, week-out in the Premiership is because of the way England have played over the last few years.
“I’ve been in England training sessions where I wouldn’t touch the ball for the entirety of them. How are wingers supposed to be able to make an impact when they aren’t seeing any of the ball in training? There were a number of occasions where wingers were going into games cold and would find themselves in the same situation in a match with so few touches of the ball. I used to get so frustrated about it.
“The kicking style and set piece style that was so successful under Eddie Jones, a style that worked for so many years until the end, was seen as the norm for wingers. It was a case of do your job and take the opportunity when it comes, but that style doesn’t make the most of talented players like Ollie Hassell-Collins who need touches of the ball and confidence from their coaches.
“Players like him play in teams that move the ball from wing to wing, which is how they have an impact on the game. They don’t do it through kick-chasing or kick-competing, so it limits the number of wingers that England have been able to trust to play that style of rugby.
“From what I saw against Italy, it looks like England are trying to move away from that approach under Steve Borthwick. It looks like we’re trying to play, and we went through some good phases. That will help the wingers,” concluded Ashton.
Chris Ashton was speaking with Gambling Zone. Read the full interview here.
Comments on RugbyPass
The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…4 Go to comments
Average international winger , yawn1 Go to comments
Completely off the mark about Parling. Missed 2013 6 Nations due to shoulder surgery, but did win 3 BIL caps.1 Go to comments
It shows how the standards of SR have declined that WH is still able to handle the pace.4 Go to comments
When a longtime Crusaders tragic like me has to Google half the team you just know it’s preseason time lol.4 Go to comments
pecos and graham where are you? talk it up. gobble4 Go to comments
Yeah, he injured it during the haka & it got worse during the game. Hard luck mate. And no, the Crusaders sren’t looking to “bounce back” from anything. They’re looking at giving the rest of the traveling squad a hitout. Sheesh, 21 of these guys nsmed are practically newbies. It’s a preseason tour.1 Go to comments
I hope he’s got good smarts and can use sone of that rugby knowledge in a Super rugby environment. Otherwise he might just be exchanging one live for another2 Go to comments
Schmidt is just what Wallaby Rugby needs. His record is beyond impressive and his honesty is going to be important for the rebuilding job needed there. It is also going to be interesting vs the ABs. Although he didn’t apply for it, I think Joe would have had his eye on the head AB job before Razor was appointed. I get the impression there is some “feeling” between those two which could play out on the field - as it should.3 Go to comments
Very good player & another 1 missed by England16 Go to comments
Great to have him back and hope the Tahs have a good season this year.2 Go to comments
Welsh need to poach more RSA talent to win…see Scotland2 Go to comments
12-11 that’s all that matters. The rest is just talk.9 Go to comments
Hopefully SA doss a better job this year. It was utterly embarrassing how crap it was at every venue last year. The third world needs to pull one out - or they don’t deserve to host marquee tournaments.2 Go to comments
I wanted Scotland to wipe the floor with Wales. Wales deserves a better coach with fresh ideas. Gatland was clenching in that 1st half. Beads of sweat and awkward eye contact.3 Go to comments
Its all so boring. Just engrave the Saders name on the trophy already. The Chiefs generational opportunity went west last yr and they will fade this yr without all those stars. None of the others will seriously challenge rednblack. I purely regard SR as All Black Trial games now.1 Go to comments
I squat 300 on Tuesdays.2 Go to comments
To be fair, New Zealand and the pacific islands at large got into the 6N much sooner than SA. I can’t be be bothered to be sure, but I counted 6 or 7 Irishmen that played on Friday? After 8 beers though. So we could comfortably call it the “Anything between 9 and 11 (on the day) Nations”. Or Super Rugby. Or the World Cup (without the minnows).21 Go to comments
This French storyline is just bizarre. I really hope the French bounce back. The key will be to transcend the negativity and just get the f@ck on with it already. So what if du Pont is out. You were “favourites” to win the WC just a few weeks ago!4 Go to comments
To be fair, Ireland proved once again they are clearly the best team in the world. And Barnes is clearly both the BEST bok and AB simultaneously for shitty inferior SH sides.9 Go to comments