'It’s sink or swim, really' - Joe Roberts upbeat despite testing rebuilding phase
Joe Roberts has no doubt that the future is bright for Wales as a testing Guinness Six Nations campaign nears its conclusion.
Wales head into next Saturday’s Cardiff finale against Italy after suffering four successive defeats in this season’s tournament.
It has left them facing the possibility of a first wooden spoon since 2003, with Italy’s visit to Cardiff a shoot-out to avoid finishing bottom.
Italy have propped up the Six Nations table for eight seasons in a row, yet a 31-29 victory over Scotland has given them impetus to avoid that fate.
Wales will go into the game after a 45-24 loss against France, which followed defeats to Scotland, England and Ireland.
Roberts made his first Six Nations start in the France game, while Wales head coach Warren Gatland has handed Test debuts to five players during the competition – Cameron Winnett, Evan Lloyd, Archie Griffin, Alex Mann and Mackenzie Martin.
A sizeable post-World Cup rebuilding job is under way, with Wales having gone into the Six Nations following the international retirements of Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny, unavailability of players like Liam Williams and Louis Rees-Zammit, plus injuries suffered by Gareth Anscombe, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau, among others.
“That could be the best thing really, getting chucked in at the deep end sometimes,” Scarlets centre Roberts said.
“It’s sink or swim, really. Boys will be forced to perform.
“There is a lot of rugby to come, so hopefully I can get myself on that summer tour (to Australia) and get a bit more experience in this jersey. That is what this group needs as a whole.
“We need experienced players out there internationally, and come the end of the year there could be (new) boys with 10-plus caps in most positions.
“I fully back ourselves to put in performances and get wins. I have no doubt about that with this group.”
Wales led France 24-20 after an hour, but were then overpowered as Les Bleus ran in 25 unanswered points.
It was France’s fifth successive Six Nations win in the fixture, and also the most points Wales have conceded at home since the competition began 24 years ago.
Roberts added: “I think the last 15 minutes we might have overplayed a bit in our own half and our own 22. We went a bit lateral.
“We took our foot off the gas and we weren’t as accurate as we could have been in the bigger moments. .
“We are growing as a squad, and I am fully confident in the future we will be able to put games like that to bed with a bit of accuracy.
“I am fully expecting the boys to go out there and get a win (against Italy). It is a hungry changing room.”
Comments on RugbyPass
‘why didn't you play me son?’. ‘because I wanted to win.’10 Go to comments
8-0 bench split…3 Go to comments
Last NINE Games played by Ireland who won 7 out of 9. Strangely South Africa have won 8 out of 9. Weird this stat…6 Go to comments
Excellent prospect. McCloskey, AKI And Henshaw are the other side of 30. Ireland need a new centre or 2. Ireland's loss France's gain.1 Go to comments
Am i right in saying Wales are plating Boks in June? England have exposed a few weaknesses in Ireland which they will need to shore up. Farrell needs to start Baird against Scotland, drop Murray from the squad. Ringrose, Hanson back and that will be a formidable team. I think 1-1 will be good for Ireland. Would be great to have these matches twice in 4 year cycle. Good on SA for including Portugal.4 Go to comments
There is a tournament which decides the best team in the world and it’s not called the six nations. If everyone doesn’t like it then let’s invent another one that we do like and use that as the benchmark.44 Go to comments
Ben Earl and the England team used media commentary to unify (they are saying you are sh1t, whatcha gonna do about it?). You want a grievance common to all players to create a collective purpose. Maybe the sense of grievance was so acute (eg Borthwick's observation about the jersey weighing heavy V Scotland= media were hurting team) he could not help himself. Media might think twice now or might feel they owe Earl some revenge later. Not enough info for Lord McDuck to judge Earl.7 Go to comments
Jesus as if anyone cares what that has been has to say.7 Go to comments
Woodward is a self-important irrelevance these days….7 Go to comments
Clive Woodward should focus less on criticising players, and more on being a better journalist.7 Go to comments
‘England are far from world-beaters even if they did manage to clip the wings of the game’s number one ranked side. Ireland have toiled and laboured, crafted as well as grafted, grooved and honed, for years for that status.’ I must be missing something…6 Go to comments
“Yet most of the punditry has been on the money for this England group. When the criticism is warranted, what do you want these ex-players to say?” No, it hasn’t. Most of the punditry has been surface-level responses to results, with a wilful unwillingness to consider the process of building a winning team. What I want ex-players to say is something that gives me an insight into what is happening inside the camp, what the coaches will be focusing on, how the system is being built - and what is working, what isn’t and what England can do to fix the remaining issues. Players like Dallaglio lived through the painful, multi-year process that took Woodward’s England from also rans to world champions. They mostly seem to have forgotten how they failed against NZ and SA in RWC 99, how they managed to fall at the final hurdle in the 6N 4 times between 99 and 2002, or how it was only in 2003 that they finally got a fully functioning plan A and plan B. Players and pundits alike have seen how long it took Ireland, France, Scotland, the All Blacks and the Boks to get to where they are today, and they know that England are at a much earlier stage of that journey. And yet instead of insight, we get knee-jerk responses to results, usually focusing on a small part of the game, and unrealistic calls for wholesale replacement of parts of the squad. Yes, 25 dropped balls against one of the world’s best counterattacking teams is not a good stat, especially when you are still bedding in a defensive system that leaves the wide channels temptingly open to a team with Finn Russell and Duhan van de Merwe in it. But England were ahead on pretty much every other stat in that game, and they were trying to play with a level of pace and ambition that had been missing earlier in Borthwick’s reign. As a fan it was frustrating to watch, because the game was very winnable with just a little more composure. But as the emotions of the day subsided, it wasn’t hard to see that progress was being made and that when it clicked England would be capable of much better performances. It fell to the amateur online analysts like Squidge and Wibble to bang the drum and give us some sense of what England were trying to do, and in what order. While I understand that paid punditry is a competitive sport in itself and survival in the role depends quite a bit on saying the controversial, it should still be possible for ex-players and coaches to bring something to the debate that informs the fans rather than just echoing their frustrations. Spot on? Hardly. What did England actually change in the past 2 weeks, bar some (mostly enforced, and primarily evolutionary) changes to the XXIII? The tactics remained the same, the execution improved (as you would expect with familiarity) and they not only clinched the game playing 14 against 15, but for 70+ minutes made Ireland - who even in defeat have looked worthy of the top table for the past two years - look very ordinary for much of the game. Your final sentence, though, absolutely is on the money. England need to continue in the direction they have set. France have rediscovered their form (admittedly against a struggling and injury-wracked Welsh side) and have most of their physical power available to them, but are still vulnerable with Dupont and other key players missing. A win is by no means a given, but if England can go to Lyon and ask difficult questions of France it will show that they are progressing.33 Go to comments
Great game! Enjoying this 6 Nations. During and since the World cup we saw some incredible games. Love the game, play it like Kwagga!10 Go to comments
FYI Ireland is not the no1 team in the world it is actually the BOKS33 Go to comments
To expect England to be amazing under Borthwick in such a short space of time is unrealistic. The fact that they won a bronze at the WC and are still in contention for the 6N should be all that needs to be said at this stage. The British media are their biggest critics. I think Borthwick is a great coach. And I think this England team will be formidable in 12 months from now. And no, they shouldn’t get medals for beating the worlds best team. But, I might suggest Scotland should get a medal if they beat Ireland. For doing us all a favour!33 Go to comments
I agree Ben. England players/coaches lashing out at the media and fans grates on me. They have been massively underperforming and we have been right to criticise. We've all been saying for a LONG time that these players have so much more potential. It's up to them to provide the fans something worth supporting. The style of rugby they played throughout the whole Faz era was dreadful. By putting in this performance against Ireland they've completely completely vindicated us. They should be thanking us if anything!!!33 Go to comments
England beat France in 2021, and then South Africa in 2021 with a last minute penalty. Won Australia series in 2022 being a match down and with a load of new caps, and then drew with NZ in the autumn. Good performances backed up with nothing. Ireland beat England in 2021 and it kick-started something for them. Hopefully England do the same on Saturday. Jury still out.6 Go to comments
Congratulations to RugbyPass’s Nick Bishop and the excellent Wibble Rugby for picking exactly how England could trouble Ireland. Ok, England's attack is often awful and Scotland is a bogey team for them. But they've got a very good pressure game which is a high percentage way to play rugby. This is a new team with new coaches and a new way of playing. Already they are getting good results. If they can master the rush defence and get their attack going they'll be in with a great shout in 2027.33 Go to comments
The team isnt getting better though. Still doesn't handle the expectation of winning very well. It was like they got out to a lead and said to themselves ‘we’re better and we're going to win'. Then the wheels fell off. And the biggest disappointment is that the title would have been up for grabs with a big win.1 Go to comments
Well it kinda reminds me of the Champions Cup final last year between Leinster and La Rochelle. You have Ireland's pet Johnny Sexton clearly upset at the Officials because of the result not going his team’s way. Now looking at Farrell, one can't help but wonder if that kinda attitude had filtered down from the top. At least in Farrell's defense, he seemed to not let it linger.10 Go to comments