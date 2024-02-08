Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
53 - 12
FT
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:45
Sunday
10:00
Six Nations

'It doesn’t hold any trepidation': Gatland plans to silence Twickenham

By PA
Warren Gatland/ PA

Wales boss Warren Gatland says that Twickenham is a stadium he has “loved going to” and does not find the home of English rugby an intimidating venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales have lost on their last seven Twickenham visits, while it is 12 years since they won a Six Nations game there.

Gatland’s record, though, is impressive, masterminding a European Cup and three Premiership final victories there with Wasps, in addition to memorable Wales triumphs in the 2008 and 2012 Six Nations tournaments, plus a 2015 World Cup win.

Video Spacer

Can anyone beat Ireland? The Boks Office discuss | RPTV

The Boks Office discuss Ireland and France’s performances in the opening round of the Six Nations. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Can anyone beat Ireland? The Boks Office discuss | RPTV

The Boks Office discuss Ireland and France’s performances in the opening round of the Six Nations. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Saturday’s Six Nations encounter is also England’s first appearance at Twickenham since Fiji beat them in a World Cup warm-up game last summer and Steve Borthwick’s team were booed off.

“The first four times I went there, we won – three Premiership finals and a Heineken Cup final. I don’t find it intimidating at all!” Gatland said.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
19
21
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
80%

“It is great when you come in through the gates and everyone is outside and you’ve got the fans there. It is a great stadium to enter.

“I love the atmosphere, and it is even more special if you can walk away with a win. That is not easy to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a stadium that I have loved going to. For me, it doesn’t hold any trepidation.

“For us, it is about starting well and stopping the crowd singing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ too early. Silence them a bit – that becomes an important factor.”

Wales launched their Six Nations campaign with a 27-26 home defeat against Scotland, although they scored 26 unanswered points and threatened a record tournament fightback.

Gatland has made seven changes from that match, including selecting a new front-row, while centre George North returns from injury for his 50th Six Nations appearance and Ioan Lloyd makes a first Wales start as fly-half.

England were tested by Italy in Rome before securing a 27-24 win in their opener, and Borthwick has named an unchanged team, with Cardiff-born Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso again among the Red Rose substitutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-Six Nations speculation proved intense about where Feyi-Waboso’s international future could lie – England or Wales.

Asked if Feyi-Waboso’s selection provided any added spice this weekend, Gatland gave an emphatic response, adding: “We haven’t even spoken about him.

“No, it doesn’t add any extra spice. None of our tactics have mentioned his name or anything.

“There are a lot of players from both countries who are dual-qualified. Good luck to him. I hope things go well for him.

“I think it is two teams going through similar transitions in terms of the squad. It is a great game, it is the tradition and the history of it.

Related

Felix Jones' England role questioned by ex Springboks

Felix Jones may have only been an assistant coach with England for one match, but it is a tenure that has been steeped in confusion.

Read Now

“From my experience, seeing the players interact afterwards and seeing players on Lions tours, everyone talks about hating the English, but I have always seen just how close the Welsh and English players get on.

“That is something I am looking forward to, the respect I have, too. I had a great four years in London – I loved my time there and coached some great players. I go there really looking forward to the challenge.”

North is the only player in Gatland’s matchday 23 to have featured in a successful Wales team at Twickenham, and with 119 caps, he has more than twice as many as any of his team-mates on Saturday.

“I think his 50th game in the Six Nations is a fantastic achievement,” Gatland said.

“What he brings to the squad is that experience, calmness and a voice. He communicates really well with the group and is really well respected.

“I think he’s still got a few more years left in him as well. He has had his ups and downs with injury as well, but he looks in pretty good nick.

“I just hope that (midfield) combination with him and Nick (Tompkins) can flourish like it did in the World Cup.”

Related

'Welsh teams are just twice as tough when they’re playing the English'

Former England wing Jonny May has said he would rather Wales had won against Scotland last weekend in round one of the Guinness Six Nations, rather than his former side facing a side team "fuelled by an emotional reaction" this Saturday at Twickenham.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

2

World Rugby statement: Referee change for Ireland versus Italy

3

Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'

4

Felix Jones' England role questioned by ex Springboks

5

Returning duo set to reinforce Scotland for upcoming France clash

6

'It's not out of his job description' - Schalk Burger weighs in on Paul Willemse cards

7

England issue Lawrence, Genge, Martin and Smith injury update

8

Chandler Cunningham-South's faux pas with England great Richard Hill

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Tomos Williams possesses the x-factor to rock Twickenham to its foundations

The livewire Welsh scrum-half is in the form of his life and has the tools to unsettle England's structured gameplan

FEATURE

'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

With its attacking focus, England's top flight offers a glimpse of a future rugby must embrace.

FEATURE

Great expectations replace hope as Ireland chase consecutive Grand Slams

In the last decade or so, Ireland have moved the dial in people's perceptions, from plucky also-rans to elite, clinical professionals

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Colin6443 51 minutes ago
Exit bound Louis Lynagh backed into a corner by Harlequins

Strange headline. It would appear he was backed into a corner by Benetton who imposed a deadline on Lynagh who was considering approaches from them and 3 premiership clubs

1 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Great expectations replace hope as Ireland chase consecutive Grand Slams

No question the Irish “system” has made a huge difference. However, the system still needs quality people in decision-making and other key positions - and not those who are deemed to have “earned” their position through longevity, history or loyalty. This is the feature of note to me. The Irish have 3 NZ players who are major cogs in the team, plus Farrell (English), Nucifora (Aussie), Schmidt (NZ) and others who have been part of the rise in consistency and quality of Irish rugby. It should also be noted that ‘great expectations’ around their RWC 2022 campaign were not met and neither are there any guarantees for this 6 Nations campaign.

1 Go to comments
c
chrash 2 hours ago
No change to England XV to face Wales but one bench tweak confirmed

It’s great to see consistency in selection, albeit potentially (probably) enforced by ongoing injuries to some degree. Great opportunity for the likes of Dingwall to right a few wrong’s from last week (insofar as the criticism levelled based on a single performance). Hopefully the flow of the game allows Fin Smith some more minutes this week. Excited to see Cunningham-South go again too!

5 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 3 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

The title of this article can simply answered with “simply they weren't the best when it counted.”

20 Go to comments
R
Rob 4 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

What you mean the thing every other league on the planet has been doing 😂😂

3 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
No change to England XV to face Wales but one bench tweak confirmed

It’s interesting to see Dingwall given another start. Personally I think Dan Kelly is very unlucky not to be wearing 12, but a lot of the criticism levelled at Dingwall has seemed unfair. He’s a good defensive centre forced to play a new system in-between a 10 and a 13 he hasn’t played with before, and i’m sure he’ll improve drastically with another week of training.

5 Go to comments
P
Pete 5 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

Been following crusaders for years but i’ve no idea who a lot of these guys are haha! Looking forward to seeing Levi Aumua play, he’ll be a big piece of their backline for SR and they probs just don’t want him to get injured. Hopefully this builds interest and we can get a real, regular club tournament jammed somewhere into the calendar!

5 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Two changes for France as Galthie names team to play Scotland

Is meafou injured?

1 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Chris Ashton explains why England are failing to develop wingers

What an odd thing to say. England moved the ball about far more under Eddie than under Steve.

5 Go to comments
C
Colin 5 hours ago
Chris Ashton explains why England are failing to develop wingers

Spot on Mr Ashton.

5 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 5 hours ago
Why defensive aggressor Felix Jones will drive new-look England

It’s remarkable how different England were, one half to the next, in Rome. If we follow that logic, it makes for difficult reading for Italy who won’t get the space they were allowed in H1 again.

84 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 6 hours ago
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss'

Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss' Sadly that’s fairly unlikely. As one of the most nauseating chirruppers and fuss-makers on the pitch it seems unlikely he’ll keep his stupid big mouth shut for long.

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 7 hours ago
Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

When you sign a Welsh geriatric what do you expect? Dumb signing. From a franchise that aren’t generally dumb. Losing Razor has gone to their head

3 Go to comments
C
Chris 7 hours ago
‘Best versions of themselves’: Super Rugby the key for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies

Already talking about injuries. Super inspiring 😜

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 7 hours ago
NRL star Joey Manu's move to French rugby all but confirmed

And in turn, the Sydney Roosters will try and sign Wallabies back Max Jorgensen.

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 9 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…

5 Go to comments
C
Chris 10 hours ago
NRL-bound Mark Nawaqanitawase reveals ‘honest’ detail about move

Average international winger , yawn

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 10 hours ago
For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now

Completely off the mark about Parling. Missed 2013 6 Nations due to shoulder surgery, but did win 3 BIL caps.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 13 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

It shows how the standards of SR have declined that WH is still able to handle the pace.

5 Go to comments
P
Pecos 13 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

When a longtime Crusaders tragic like me has to Google half the team you just know it’s preseason time lol.

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over' Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'
Search