'It doesn’t hold any trepidation': Gatland plans to silence Twickenham
Wales boss Warren Gatland says that Twickenham is a stadium he has “loved going to” and does not find the home of English rugby an intimidating venue.
Wales have lost on their last seven Twickenham visits, while it is 12 years since they won a Six Nations game there.
Gatland’s record, though, is impressive, masterminding a European Cup and three Premiership final victories there with Wasps, in addition to memorable Wales triumphs in the 2008 and 2012 Six Nations tournaments, plus a 2015 World Cup win.
Saturday’s Six Nations encounter is also England’s first appearance at Twickenham since Fiji beat them in a World Cup warm-up game last summer and Steve Borthwick’s team were booed off.
“The first four times I went there, we won – three Premiership finals and a Heineken Cup final. I don’t find it intimidating at all!” Gatland said.
“It is great when you come in through the gates and everyone is outside and you’ve got the fans there. It is a great stadium to enter.
“I love the atmosphere, and it is even more special if you can walk away with a win. That is not easy to do.
“It is a stadium that I have loved going to. For me, it doesn’t hold any trepidation.
“For us, it is about starting well and stopping the crowd singing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ too early. Silence them a bit – that becomes an important factor.”
Wales launched their Six Nations campaign with a 27-26 home defeat against Scotland, although they scored 26 unanswered points and threatened a record tournament fightback.
Gatland has made seven changes from that match, including selecting a new front-row, while centre George North returns from injury for his 50th Six Nations appearance and Ioan Lloyd makes a first Wales start as fly-half.
England were tested by Italy in Rome before securing a 27-24 win in their opener, and Borthwick has named an unchanged team, with Cardiff-born Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso again among the Red Rose substitutes.
Pre-Six Nations speculation proved intense about where Feyi-Waboso’s international future could lie – England or Wales.
Asked if Feyi-Waboso’s selection provided any added spice this weekend, Gatland gave an emphatic response, adding: “We haven’t even spoken about him.
“No, it doesn’t add any extra spice. None of our tactics have mentioned his name or anything.
“There are a lot of players from both countries who are dual-qualified. Good luck to him. I hope things go well for him.
“I think it is two teams going through similar transitions in terms of the squad. It is a great game, it is the tradition and the history of it.
“From my experience, seeing the players interact afterwards and seeing players on Lions tours, everyone talks about hating the English, but I have always seen just how close the Welsh and English players get on.
“That is something I am looking forward to, the respect I have, too. I had a great four years in London – I loved my time there and coached some great players. I go there really looking forward to the challenge.”
North is the only player in Gatland’s matchday 23 to have featured in a successful Wales team at Twickenham, and with 119 caps, he has more than twice as many as any of his team-mates on Saturday.
“I think his 50th game in the Six Nations is a fantastic achievement,” Gatland said.
“What he brings to the squad is that experience, calmness and a voice. He communicates really well with the group and is really well respected.
“I think he’s still got a few more years left in him as well. He has had his ups and downs with injury as well, but he looks in pretty good nick.
“I just hope that (midfield) combination with him and Nick (Tompkins) can flourish like it did in the World Cup.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Strange headline. It would appear he was backed into a corner by Benetton who imposed a deadline on Lynagh who was considering approaches from them and 3 premiership clubs1 Go to comments
No question the Irish “system” has made a huge difference. However, the system still needs quality people in decision-making and other key positions - and not those who are deemed to have “earned” their position through longevity, history or loyalty. This is the feature of note to me. The Irish have 3 NZ players who are major cogs in the team, plus Farrell (English), Nucifora (Aussie), Schmidt (NZ) and others who have been part of the rise in consistency and quality of Irish rugby. It should also be noted that ‘great expectations’ around their RWC 2022 campaign were not met and neither are there any guarantees for this 6 Nations campaign.1 Go to comments
It’s great to see consistency in selection, albeit potentially (probably) enforced by ongoing injuries to some degree. Great opportunity for the likes of Dingwall to right a few wrong’s from last week (insofar as the criticism levelled based on a single performance). Hopefully the flow of the game allows Fin Smith some more minutes this week. Excited to see Cunningham-South go again too!5 Go to comments
The title of this article can simply answered with “simply they weren't the best when it counted.”20 Go to comments
What you mean the thing every other league on the planet has been doing 😂😂3 Go to comments
It’s interesting to see Dingwall given another start. Personally I think Dan Kelly is very unlucky not to be wearing 12, but a lot of the criticism levelled at Dingwall has seemed unfair. He’s a good defensive centre forced to play a new system in-between a 10 and a 13 he hasn’t played with before, and i’m sure he’ll improve drastically with another week of training.5 Go to comments
Been following crusaders for years but i’ve no idea who a lot of these guys are haha! Looking forward to seeing Levi Aumua play, he’ll be a big piece of their backline for SR and they probs just don’t want him to get injured. Hopefully this builds interest and we can get a real, regular club tournament jammed somewhere into the calendar!5 Go to comments
Is meafou injured?1 Go to comments
What an odd thing to say. England moved the ball about far more under Eddie than under Steve.5 Go to comments
Spot on Mr Ashton.5 Go to comments
It’s remarkable how different England were, one half to the next, in Rome. If we follow that logic, it makes for difficult reading for Italy who won’t get the space they were allowed in H1 again.84 Go to comments
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss' Sadly that’s fairly unlikely. As one of the most nauseating chirruppers and fuss-makers on the pitch it seems unlikely he’ll keep his stupid big mouth shut for long.1 Go to comments
When you sign a Welsh geriatric what do you expect? Dumb signing. From a franchise that aren’t generally dumb. Losing Razor has gone to their head3 Go to comments
Already talking about injuries. Super inspiring 😜7 Go to comments
And in turn, the Sydney Roosters will try and sign Wallabies back Max Jorgensen.1 Go to comments
The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…5 Go to comments
Average international winger , yawn1 Go to comments
Completely off the mark about Parling. Missed 2013 6 Nations due to shoulder surgery, but did win 3 BIL caps.1 Go to comments
It shows how the standards of SR have declined that WH is still able to handle the pace.5 Go to comments
When a longtime Crusaders tragic like me has to Google half the team you just know it’s preseason time lol.5 Go to comments