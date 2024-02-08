Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
53 - 12
FT
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:45
Sunday
10:00
Six Nations

'Welsh teams are just twice as tough when they’re playing the English'

By Josh Raisey
Wales/ PA

Former England wing Jonny May has said he would rather Wales had won against Scotland last weekend in round one of the Guinness Six Nations, rather than his former side facing a side team “fuelled by an emotional reaction” this Saturday at Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren Gatland’s team narrowly lost 27-26 to Scotland at the Principality Stadium in their first match of the Championship, coming close to overturning a 27-0 deficit in the second half.

The loss, May wrote in his Six Nations Rugby column, will only add to “the eternal motivation any Wales team has when they’re facing England.” Combined with the fact that “Welsh teams are just twice as tough when they’re playing the English,” according to May, it promises for a close encounter in round two.

Video Spacer

Can anyone beat Ireland? The Boks Office discuss | RPTV

The Boks Office discuss Ireland and France’s performances in the opening round of the Six Nations. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Can anyone beat Ireland? The Boks Office discuss | RPTV

The Boks Office discuss Ireland and France’s performances in the opening round of the Six Nations. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“Although only one team is heading to Twickenham with a win this weekend, Wales will have similar levels of motivation,” the 78-cap England winger wrote.

“They’re sat on a loss and, truthfully, I’d rather they were coming here off the back of a win.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
19
21
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
80%

“That sums up why it’s so hard to be a top team that wins week in, week out: coming up against a team that’s fuelled by an emotional reaction to a loss the week before is hard. It still surprises me how significant a factor that is.

“You see it in the Gallagher Premiership all the time. Teams will come out full throttle when their backs are against the wall. And all this is added to the eternal motivation any Wales team has when they’re facing England.”

ADVERTISEMENT

May did also highlight that England will have motivation of their own following their 27-24 win over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

While Steve Borthwick’s side did register a victory – their first in the opening round of the Six Nations since 2019 – it was not a wholly impressive performance, where their new defensive system was picked apart in the first half for two fine Italy tries.

The frustration from that performance will provide England with motivation this week, who will field an unchanged starting XV in London against a Wales XV that has seen seven changes from the Scotland loss.

“It can be hard being an England player sometimes because – quite rightly – there is so much expectation on you to perform well,” May wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they didn’t beat Italy by 40 points then it wasn’t going to be good enough. In a way, it will be beneficial for England to sit with that frustration for a week. They’ll be pleased to have won, but they won’t be buzzing. That’ll help us getting back to Twickenham this weekend against Wales. You use that frustration to get better.

Related

Felix Jones' England role questioned by ex Springboks

Felix Jones may have only been an assistant coach with England for one match, but it is a tenure that has been steeped in confusion.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

2

World Rugby statement: Referee change for Ireland versus Italy

3

Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'

4

Felix Jones' England role questioned by ex Springboks

5

Returning duo set to reinforce Scotland for upcoming France clash

6

England issue Lawrence, Genge, Martin and Smith injury update

7

'It's not out of his job description' - Schalk Burger weighs in on Paul Willemse cards

8

Servat: France have found solutions to problems exposed by Ireland

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Tomos Williams possesses the x-factor to rock Twickenham to its foundations

The livewire Welsh scrum-half is in the form of his life and has the tools to unsettle England's structured gameplan

FEATURE

'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

With its attacking focus, England's top flight offers a glimpse of a future rugby must embrace.

FEATURE

Great expectations replace hope as Ireland chase consecutive Grand Slams

In the last decade or so, Ireland have moved the dial in people's perceptions, from plucky also-rans to elite, clinical professionals

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PaPaRumple 14 minutes ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

The title of this article can simply answered with “simply they weren't the best when it counted.”

14 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

What you mean the thing every other league on the planet has been doing 😂😂

1 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
No change to England XV to face Wales but one bench tweak confirmed

It’s interesting to see Dingwall given another start. Personally I think Dan Kelly is very unlucky not to be wearing 12, but a lot of the criticism levelled at Dingwall has seemed unfair. He’s a good defensive centre forced to play a new system in-between a 10 and a 13 he hasn’t played with before, and i’m sure he’ll improve drastically with another week of training.

4 Go to comments
P
Pete 1 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

Been following crusaders for years but i’ve no idea who a lot of these guys are haha! Looking forward to seeing Levi Aumua play, he’ll be a big piece of their backline for SR and they probs just don’t want him to get injured. Hopefully this builds interest and we can get a real, regular club tournament jammed somewhere into the calendar!

5 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Two changes for France as Galthie names team to play Scotland

Is meafou injured?

1 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Chris Ashton explains why England are failing to develop wingers

What an odd thing to say. England moved the ball about far more under Eddie than under Steve.

4 Go to comments
C
Colin 2 hours ago
Chris Ashton explains why England are failing to develop wingers

Spot on Mr Ashton.

4 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 2 hours ago
Why defensive aggressor Felix Jones will drive new-look England

It’s remarkable how different England were, one half to the next, in Rome. If we follow that logic, it makes for difficult reading for Italy who won’t get the space they were allowed in H1 again.

80 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 3 hours ago
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss'

Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss' Sadly that’s fairly unlikely. As one of the most nauseating chirruppers and fuss-makers on the pitch it seems unlikely he’ll keep his stupid big mouth shut for long.

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 3 hours ago
Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

When you sign a Welsh geriatric what do you expect? Dumb signing. From a franchise that aren’t generally dumb. Losing Razor has gone to their head

3 Go to comments
C
Chris 4 hours ago
‘Best versions of themselves’: Super Rugby the key for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies

Already talking about injuries. Super inspiring 😜

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 4 hours ago
NRL star Joey Manu's move to French rugby all but confirmed

And in turn, the Sydney Roosters will try and sign Wallabies back Max Jorgensen.

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 5 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…

5 Go to comments
C
Chris 7 hours ago
NRL-bound Mark Nawaqanitawase reveals ‘honest’ detail about move

Average international winger , yawn

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 7 hours ago
For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now

Completely off the mark about Parling. Missed 2013 6 Nations due to shoulder surgery, but did win 3 BIL caps.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 10 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

It shows how the standards of SR have declined that WH is still able to handle the pace.

5 Go to comments
P
Pecos 10 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

When a longtime Crusaders tragic like me has to Google half the team you just know it’s preseason time lol.

5 Go to comments
R
Rugby 11 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

pecos and graham where are you? talk it up. gobble

5 Go to comments
P
Pecos 12 hours ago
Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

Yeah, he injured it during the haka & it got worse during the game. Hard luck mate. And no, the Crusaders sren’t looking to “bounce back” from anything. They’re looking at giving the rest of the traveling squad a hitout. Sheesh, 21 of these guys nsmed are practically newbies. It’s a preseason tour.

3 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
‘I can’t lie…’: Why giant lock Miles Amatosero left Australian rugby as a teenager

I hope he’s got good smarts and can use sone of that rugby knowledge in a Super rugby environment. Otherwise he might just be exchanging one live for another

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Watch: All Blacks XV prop stuns fans by squatting 300kg+ in pre-season Watch: All Blacks XV prop stuns fans by squatting 300kg+
Search