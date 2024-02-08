'Welsh teams are just twice as tough when they’re playing the English'
Former England wing Jonny May has said he would rather Wales had won against Scotland last weekend in round one of the Guinness Six Nations, rather than his former side facing a side team “fuelled by an emotional reaction” this Saturday at Twickenham.
Warren Gatland’s team narrowly lost 27-26 to Scotland at the Principality Stadium in their first match of the Championship, coming close to overturning a 27-0 deficit in the second half.
The loss, May wrote in his Six Nations Rugby column, will only add to “the eternal motivation any Wales team has when they’re facing England.” Combined with the fact that “Welsh teams are just twice as tough when they’re playing the English,” according to May, it promises for a close encounter in round two.
“Although only one team is heading to Twickenham with a win this weekend, Wales will have similar levels of motivation,” the 78-cap England winger wrote.
“They’re sat on a loss and, truthfully, I’d rather they were coming here off the back of a win.
“That sums up why it’s so hard to be a top team that wins week in, week out: coming up against a team that’s fuelled by an emotional reaction to a loss the week before is hard. It still surprises me how significant a factor that is.
“You see it in the Gallagher Premiership all the time. Teams will come out full throttle when their backs are against the wall. And all this is added to the eternal motivation any Wales team has when they’re facing England.”
May did also highlight that England will have motivation of their own following their 27-24 win over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.
While Steve Borthwick’s side did register a victory – their first in the opening round of the Six Nations since 2019 – it was not a wholly impressive performance, where their new defensive system was picked apart in the first half for two fine Italy tries.
The frustration from that performance will provide England with motivation this week, who will field an unchanged starting XV in London against a Wales XV that has seen seven changes from the Scotland loss.
“It can be hard being an England player sometimes because – quite rightly – there is so much expectation on you to perform well,” May wrote.
“If they didn’t beat Italy by 40 points then it wasn’t going to be good enough. In a way, it will be beneficial for England to sit with that frustration for a week. They’ll be pleased to have won, but they won’t be buzzing. That’ll help us getting back to Twickenham this weekend against Wales. You use that frustration to get better.
Comments on RugbyPass
The title of this article can simply answered with “simply they weren't the best when it counted.”14 Go to comments
What you mean the thing every other league on the planet has been doing 😂😂1 Go to comments
It’s interesting to see Dingwall given another start. Personally I think Dan Kelly is very unlucky not to be wearing 12, but a lot of the criticism levelled at Dingwall has seemed unfair. He’s a good defensive centre forced to play a new system in-between a 10 and a 13 he hasn’t played with before, and i’m sure he’ll improve drastically with another week of training.4 Go to comments
Been following crusaders for years but i’ve no idea who a lot of these guys are haha! Looking forward to seeing Levi Aumua play, he’ll be a big piece of their backline for SR and they probs just don’t want him to get injured. Hopefully this builds interest and we can get a real, regular club tournament jammed somewhere into the calendar!5 Go to comments
Is meafou injured?1 Go to comments
What an odd thing to say. England moved the ball about far more under Eddie than under Steve.4 Go to comments
Spot on Mr Ashton.4 Go to comments
It’s remarkable how different England were, one half to the next, in Rome. If we follow that logic, it makes for difficult reading for Italy who won’t get the space they were allowed in H1 again.80 Go to comments
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss' Sadly that’s fairly unlikely. As one of the most nauseating chirruppers and fuss-makers on the pitch it seems unlikely he’ll keep his stupid big mouth shut for long.1 Go to comments
When you sign a Welsh geriatric what do you expect? Dumb signing. From a franchise that aren’t generally dumb. Losing Razor has gone to their head3 Go to comments
Already talking about injuries. Super inspiring 😜7 Go to comments
And in turn, the Sydney Roosters will try and sign Wallabies back Max Jorgensen.1 Go to comments
The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…5 Go to comments
Average international winger , yawn1 Go to comments
Completely off the mark about Parling. Missed 2013 6 Nations due to shoulder surgery, but did win 3 BIL caps.1 Go to comments
It shows how the standards of SR have declined that WH is still able to handle the pace.5 Go to comments
When a longtime Crusaders tragic like me has to Google half the team you just know it’s preseason time lol.5 Go to comments
pecos and graham where are you? talk it up. gobble5 Go to comments
Yeah, he injured it during the haka & it got worse during the game. Hard luck mate. And no, the Crusaders sren’t looking to “bounce back” from anything. They’re looking at giving the rest of the traveling squad a hitout. Sheesh, 21 of these guys nsmed are practically newbies. It’s a preseason tour.3 Go to comments
I hope he’s got good smarts and can use sone of that rugby knowledge in a Super rugby environment. Otherwise he might just be exchanging one live for another2 Go to comments