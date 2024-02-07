How England are stealing the Springbok defensive structure - Beyond 80

Following a Six Nations opening weekend that saw Ireland dominate France, England come from behind against Italy and Scotland and Wales have the ultimate game of two halves, there’s been plenty to digest.

Former Ireland and Leinster hooker and analysis guru Bernard Jackman has dissected all the key moments and in today’s episode of RugbyPass TV’s Beyond 80, he breaks down some of the key plays from the opening weekend.

Jackman looks at, amongst other things, how England are adopting the Springboks defensive structure under new coach Felix Jones, how Finn Russell exploited the back field space for Scotland against Wales, and how Ireland’s set piece set the foundation for their record win in France.

Other key factors discussed:

• The importance of lineouts in scoring tries (France misfiring)

• Caelen Dorris’ influence for Ireland (Involved in 1/3 of total rucks)

Analyst Sam Larner also looks at some of the key stats from the weekend in the Sage insights section.

