'Higher honours' motivation as Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens adopts different blue

The All Blacks dream looms large for Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and was a key motivator in the 22-year-old’s move from the Blues to the Highlanders for 2024, although he could have ended up in a different jersey.

The Crusaders also expressed their interest in signing the young hot-stepper, but with an excess of outside back talent already on the Canterbury team’s roster, the likes of Will Jordan, in particular, occupying Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ desired 15 jersey, the clear choice was to head further south.

The Taranaki outside back will likely have to battle it out with Sam Gilbert for the fullback role in Dunedin, given the club have a plethora of wing talent thanks to some strong recruitment. Coach Clarke Dermody hinted at fullback being his position of choice for the newcomer, revealing that preseason performances will be the deciding factor in who lands the starting job.

That suits Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens just fine as he sets his ambitions sky-high.

“It comes back to another reason why I came down here: opportunity,” he told Stuff. “You can only really be seen for those higher honour teams if you’re on the field.

”It’s every rugby player’s dream from a young age to play for your country and it’s definitely an ambition of mine that I’m willing to work towards over the next couple of years.

“I’ll be putting my best foot forward week-in, week-out. It’s definitely something that I want to turn into a reality.”

That eagle-eyed determination didn’t make the choice to leave the Blues easy, but in the end, the challenge the move presented was just what the youngster was after.

“It was a tough decision. I had found my feet over the past three years and they [the Blues] were the team that gave me an opportunity when I was 19.

“I had a good group of boys I connected with a lot, but I felt in terms of where I want to get in my rugby career, I just needed a change of scenery – to make myself uncomfortable moving to a different place, a different system, a different island in New Zealand to really challenge myself in that regard.

“The opportunity here came up and it [the decision] wasn’t instant. It did take me quite a while and talking with the right people, but ultimately I am up for the challenge.”

A total of 16 players departed the Highlanders after the 2023 season, making room for a new wave of talent to be both promoted from the academy and unearthed from the wider reaches of rival clubs.

Off the field the Highlanders have made a big change as well, welcoming back club legend Jamie Joseph to a Head of Rugby role. The former Japan head coach will oversee the entire program and mentor Dermody.

It may well have been Joseph involved in Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ recruitment, while it was Dermody’s system that enticed him.

“I know in myself where I feel like I’m the best fit in a system, both attack and defence,” he said.

“That was one of the things in the back of my mind when I was talking to ‘Derms’ (Dermody) and the rest of the coaching crew.

“No 15 is the jersey I want to wear this year, and I’m willing to go and work hard for it over these next couple of weeks, this next couple of months and then compete for it.”

Given the huge number of departures after a ninth-place finish in 2023, the 2024 season beckons with an air of uncertainty.

Missing the likes of Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell is sure to leave an almighty dent, but with Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens joining names like Timoci Tavatavanawai and Rhys Patchel as fresh faces along with the abundance of academy talent finding their feet at Super Rugby level, the team’s rebuild puts them on a promising trajectory.

Exactly when that potential might start earning wins depends on who you ask, and whether they reside in the great south. But, if that next generation is to find form sooner rather than later, they have a willing young leader in the ranks ready to impart knowledge.

“Results haven’t been the Highlanders’ best friend in the past couple of seasons.

“But I feel like I can really step into a leadership role where I can apply things that I’ve learnt up at the Blues and from some of the best players in Super Rugby and in the world over the past couple of years.”