Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

International News

All Blacks Sevens ‘finish on a high’ with big win over Blitzboks in Cape Town

More International More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 31 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 31 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
International

Ireland set to take on South Africa as tour fixtures announced

By PA
Ireland fans celebrate during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Ireland will play two Tests against the world champion Springboks in South Africa next summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Farrell’s squad face South Africa in Pretoria on July 6 and then in Durban a week later, the South African Rugby Union has announced.

It will be Ireland’s first trip to South Africa since 2016, when they lost a three-Test series 2-1 after winning the opening encounter in Cape Town.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Since that series, Ireland have beaten the Springboks on three-successive occasions – twice in Dublin and then during the recent Rugby World Cup pool stage in Paris.

Related

A rivalry for the ages : why Ireland and South Africa can lead a new world order

Battles between these two rugby powerhouses are set to dominate the landscape at club and Test level.

Read Now

South Africa, meanwhile, will tackle Portugal for the first time on July 20 next year.

Portugal were one of the World Cup’s success stories in France, drawing with Georgia, giving Wales a stern test and ending their campaign by recording a famous 24-23 victory over Fiji.

Related

Portugal winger Costa Storti lands Top 14 contract after star turn at RWC

After making waves during the Rugby World Cup in France, Portugal winger Raffaele Costa Storti has solidified his future by signing his first professional contract with Stade Français.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE ‘Winning is a daily process. It takes time’ – Marco Bortolami on the rise of Benetton ‘Winning is a daily process. It takes time’ – Marco Bortolami on the rise of Benetton
Search