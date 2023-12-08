Portugal winger Costa Storti lands Top 14 contract after star turn at RWC

After making waves during the Rugby World Cup in France, Portugal winger Raffaele Costa Storti has solidified his future by signing his first professional contract with Stade Français.

The talented winger, who became a standout player during the World Cup, had been on loan to Béziers from Stade Français since last season – according to RugbyRama.

Storti, initially under contract with Stade Français until June 2024, had attracted interest from several Top 14 clubs eager to secure his services. However, Stade Rugby Director Laurent Labit successfully persuaded the winger to return to the capital and commit to the Pink Soldiers.

While the Parisian leaders attempted to recall Storti from his loan earlier, their efforts were thwarted by Béziers, which insisted on financial compensation due to the absence of a return clause in the loan agreement.

The 2023 World Cup revelation has been in scintillating form during his time with Béziers, scoring an impressive seven tries in six ProD2 championship matches. After a stellar World Cup performance, where he notched three tries, Storti’s return to Hérault showcased his confidence and prowess on the field.

Stade Français, recognizing the winger’s exceptional talent, secured the deal by convincing Storti to sign a new contract. The Portuguese player is set to rejoin the Pink Soldiers in June, adding a potent weapon to the club’s arsenal for future competitions.