Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

TOP 14 News

Bernard Laporte's return to rugby starts on a bum note

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi makes highly-anticipated Racing 92 debut

Former All Black shines in Siya Kolisi's debut for Racing 92

Watch - Racing 92's Henry Arundell finishes off 65m counter-attacking try

More TOP 14 More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 34 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 34 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
TOP 14

Portugal winger Costa Storti lands Top 14 contract after star turn at RWC

By Ian Cameron
Portugal's wing Raffaele Storti (R) and Portugal's hooker David Costa celebrate after victory in the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Portugal at the Stade de Toulouse in Toulouse, southwestern France on October 8, 2023. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP) (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

After making waves during the Rugby World Cup in France, Portugal winger Raffaele Costa Storti has solidified his future by signing his first professional contract with Stade Français.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented winger, who became a standout player during the World Cup, had been on loan to Béziers from Stade Français since last season – according to RugbyRama.

Storti, initially under contract with Stade Français until June 2024, had attracted interest from several Top 14 clubs eager to secure his services. However, Stade Rugby Director Laurent Labit successfully persuaded the winger to return to the capital and commit to the Pink Soldiers.

Video Spacer

BOKS OFFICE: Nothing change with Deon Fourie

Video Spacer
BOKS OFFICE: Nothing change with Deon Fourie

While the Parisian leaders attempted to recall Storti from his loan earlier, their efforts were thwarted by Béziers, which insisted on financial compensation due to the absence of a return clause in the loan agreement.

The 2023 World Cup revelation has been in scintillating form during his time with Béziers, scoring an impressive seven tries in six ProD2 championship matches. After a stellar World Cup performance, where he notched three tries, Storti’s return to Hérault showcased his confidence and prowess on the field.

Stade Français, recognizing the winger’s exceptional talent, secured the deal by convincing Storti to sign a new contract. The Portuguese player is set to rejoin the Pink Soldiers in June, adding a potent weapon to the club’s arsenal for future competitions.

Related

Exeter Chiefs eyeing up former England prop Goodrick-Clarke

Exeter Chiefs are looking to raid the RFU Championship in search of more forward gold, with the Devon based Gallagher Premiership side closing in on former London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE A bluffer's guide to French teams in the Champions Cup A bluffer's guide to French teams in the Champions Cup
Search