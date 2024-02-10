Halfpenny determined to return for Crusaders after successful surgery

Wales great Leigh Halfpenny has said he will do everything he can to return for the Crusaders this season after undergoing surgery on a pectoral muscle injury.

The Crusaders confirmed this week that the 35-year-old will be out for three to four months after he injured himself in his side’s pre-season loss to Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork- the Welshman’s first appearance for his new team after joining them at the conclusion of the World Cup last year.

The Crusaders shared this statement shortly after: “Leigh Halfpenny suffered an injury to his pectoral muscle during the pre-season game versus Munster in Cork on Saturday 3 February.

“He will require surgery and is expected to be available for selection in 3-4 months.

“We look forward to Leigh playing an important part in the team throughout the season.”

The 101-cap Wales international has since shared a post on Instagram saying the surgery went well and that he is looking forward to helping the team out this season.

Halfpenny signed for the Super Rugby giants from the Scarlets on a one-year deal, and though this injury will eat up much of that time, he still has a chance of helping the reigning champions out at the end of the campaign. Though he will face months out, the Super Rugby season runs until late June, and if recent history is anything to go by, the Crusaders are likely to be in the mix at that point.

Halfpenny wrote on social media: “Not how I hoped my debut for the Crusaders would go, but it was an honour to wear the jersey for the first time and special to perform Takina Te Kawa alongside the boys in an amazing occasion.

“Frustrated to have this set back but the op has gone well and I’m determined to do everything I can during my rehab to get back out on the field. Although I miss the start of the season I’m looking forward to helping the team in any way I can for a big season ahead.”

The Crusaders continued their European pre-season tour with a 31-14 win over Bristol Bears on Friday.